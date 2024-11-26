LIVE BLOG: Ongoing Israeli Raids on Beirut | New Qassam Operations in Jabaliya – Day 417

As winter weather sets in, displaced Palestinians in Gaza endure additional hardships. (Photo: via QNN, social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

A ceasefire agreement in Lebanon could be announced soon, although the Knesset majority is still against it.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces targeted a house belonging to the Shehadeh family near Al-Nazla School in Jabaliya Al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip, which resulted in killed and wounded.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,211 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,567 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Tue, Nov 26, 3:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Issues Warnings to Bomb 20 Buildins in Beirut

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army issued warnings to bomb 20 buildings in Hadath, Haret Hreik and Burj al-Barajneh in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Tue, Nov 26, 3:06 PM (Palestine Time)

11 Killed in Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: 11 people were killed in the bombing of a school housing displaced people in the Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, noting that dozens were injured and missing there.

Tue, Nov 26, 3:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Major Airstrike in Beirut

LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli warplanes bombed a residential complex near the Khatam Al-Anbiya medical complex in the Nuweiri area of the Lebanese capital, Beirut. A residential building has completely collapsed after being bombed.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1861395305108812154

Tue, Nov 26, 2:19 PM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Announces New Operations

HEZBOLLAH:

We targeted with missiles a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the settlements of Avivim and Al-Manara.

We attacked the Ma’ale Golani barracks with a swarm of attack drones and hit the targets accurately.

We attacked the Habushit position on the summit of Mount Hermon in the occupied Syrian Golan with a squadron of suicide drones.

Tue, Nov 26, 2:19 PM (Palestine Time)

Mayor of Northern Israel Warns of New October 7

MAYOR OF MARGALIOT: The mayor of Margaliot called on residents of northern Israel not to obey any order to return to their homes, and warned of a new October 7.

Tue, Nov 26, 2:19 PM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Destroys Israeli Merkava

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters destroyed a Merkava tank with a guided missile near the Khiyam municipality center, killing and wounding its crew.

Tue, Nov 26, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Five Rockets towards Kiryat Shmona

CHANNEL 12: Five rockets were detected from Lebanon towards Kiryat Shmona, and one of them fell in the city, causing damage to several buildings.

Tue, Nov 26, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Gantz: No Temporary Ceasefire with Lebanon

BENNY GANTZ:

It is impossible to talk about a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon.

The withdrawal of our forces will make things difficult for us and will make it easier for Hezbollah to reorganize its ranks.

We must act thoughtfully and not miss the opportunity to reach a strong agreement to radically change the situation in the North.

Tue, Nov 26, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

More than 8,000 Homes Destroyed in Northern Israel

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH:

The destruction in Kiryat Shmona is unbelievable and it will take 4 months to restore the damaged schools alone.

he number of destroyed homes in the north exceeded 8,800, more than 7,000 vehicles and about 300 agricultural sites were damaged.

Tue, Nov 26, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Need to Rest Reserve Forces Led to Agreement with Lebanon

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The need to rest the depleted reserve forces in Lebanon and Gaza prompted an agreement with Lebanon.

Tue, Nov 26, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Jabaliya Al-Nazla

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces targeted a house belonging to the Shehadeh family near Al-Nazla School in Jabaliya Al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip, which resulted in killed and wounded.

Tue, Nov 26, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Head of Metulla Council Sys Ceasefire Agreement with Lebanon is Embarrassing, Sad

CHANNEL 13: The head of the Metula settlement council said that the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon is humiliating, embarrassing and sad after 70% of the town’s homes were destroyed. He called on the residents not to return to their homes.

Tue, Nov 26, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Ben-Gvir Opposes Settlement with Lebanon

KAN: National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvier said that the war in Lebanon must end when Israel defeats the other side and that his country is missing a historic opportunity to bring Hezbollah to its knees.

Tue, Nov 26, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

10,000 Tents Damaged by Rain in Gaza

CIVIL DEFENSE SPOKESMAN: 10,000 tents were severely damaged by rain in the Gaza Strip, and most of the displaced people’s tents are damaged.

Tue, Nov 26, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Northern Golan

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in northern Golan Heights over fears of drone infiltration.

Tue, Nov 26, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Knesset Majority Oppose Settlement with Lebanon

CHANNEL 14: The majority of Knesset members oppose any settlement with Lebanon.

Tue, Nov 26, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Direct Hit in Nahariya

ISRAELI SOURCES: A house was hit in the city of Nahariya after sirens sounded in several areas in the Western Galilee to warn of falling rockets.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Two Israelis were injured including one seriously, in the bombing of the city of Nahariya.

Tue, Nov 26, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Gaza City

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli raid targeting a house north of Gaza City.

Tue, Nov 26, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Smotrich Calls for Gaza Occupation

KAN: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that the Gaza Strip should be occupied and its population reduced to less than half of its current population.

Tue, Nov 26, 11:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Lebanese Source Says Settlement within 36 Hours

REUTERS (citing Lebanese sources): We expect Presidents Biden and Macron to announce a ceasefire in Lebanon within 36 hours.

