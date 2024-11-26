LIVE BLOG: Ongoing Israeli Raids on Beirut | New Qassam Operations in Jabaliya – Day 417

A ceasefire agreement in Lebanon could be announced soon, although the Knesset majority is still against it.
Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces targeted a house belonging to the Shehadeh family near Al-Nazla School in Jabaliya Al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip, which resulted in killed and wounded.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,211 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,567 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Israel Issues Warnings to Bomb 20 Buildins in Beirut
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army issued warnings to bomb 20 buildings in Hadath, Haret Hreik and Burj al-Barajneh in the southern suburbs of Beirut.
11 Killed in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: 11 people were killed in the bombing of a school housing displaced people in the Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, noting that dozens were injured and missing there.
Major Airstrike in Beirut
LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli warplanes bombed a residential complex near the Khatam Al-Anbiya medical complex in the Nuweiri area of the Lebanese capital, Beirut. A residential building has completely collapsed after being bombed.
Hezbollah Announces New Operations
HEZBOLLAH:
We targeted with missiles a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the settlements of Avivim and Al-Manara.
We attacked the Ma’ale Golani barracks with a swarm of attack drones and hit the targets accurately.
We attacked the Habushit position on the summit of Mount Hermon in the occupied Syrian Golan with a squadron of suicide drones.
Hezbollah soldiers who were severely injured in the pager terror attack are back in action.
The Netanyahu regime and its Western allies can not defeat the Party of God.
The Axis of Resistance will not forsake the children of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/DkJXtKMAal
Mayor of Northern Israel Warns of New October 7
MAYOR OF MARGALIOT: The mayor of Margaliot called on residents of northern Israel not to obey any order to return to their homes, and warned of a new October 7.
Hezbollah Destroys Israeli Merkava
HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters destroyed a Merkava tank with a guided missile near the Khiyam municipality center, killing and wounding its crew.
Five Rockets towards Kiryat Shmona
CHANNEL 12: Five rockets were detected from Lebanon towards Kiryat Shmona, and one of them fell in the city, causing damage to several buildings.
Gantz: No Temporary Ceasefire with Lebanon
BENNY GANTZ:
It is impossible to talk about a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon.
The withdrawal of our forces will make things difficult for us and will make it easier for Hezbollah to reorganize its ranks.
We must act thoughtfully and not miss the opportunity to reach a strong agreement to radically change the situation in the North.
More than 8,000 Homes Destroyed in Northern Israel
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH:
The destruction in Kiryat Shmona is unbelievable and it will take 4 months to restore the damaged schools alone.
he number of destroyed homes in the north exceeded 8,800, more than 7,000 vehicles and about 300 agricultural sites were damaged.
In an article, former mayor of Kiryat Shmona, Prosfer Azran, reflected on the ongoing challenges faced by settlers of northern "Israel", particularly with the increasing frequency of "missile, rocket, and UAV attacks," launched by the Lebanese Resistance, targeting cities like… pic.twitter.com/HqwRItx8xb
Need to Rest Reserve Forces Led to Agreement with Lebanon
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The need to rest the depleted reserve forces in Lebanon and Gaza prompted an agreement with Lebanon.
Killed, Wounded in Jabaliya Al-Nazla
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces targeted a house belonging to the Shehadeh family near Al-Nazla School in Jabaliya Al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip, which resulted in killed and wounded.
Head of Metulla Council Sys Ceasefire Agreement with Lebanon is Embarrassing, Sad
CHANNEL 13: The head of the Metula settlement council said that the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon is humiliating, embarrassing and sad after 70% of the town’s homes were destroyed. He called on the residents not to return to their homes.
Ben-Gvir Opposes Settlement with Lebanon
KAN: National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvier said that the war in Lebanon must end when Israel defeats the other side and that his country is missing a historic opportunity to bring Hezbollah to its knees.
KAN: National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvier said that the war in Lebanon must end when Israel defeats the other side and that his country is missing a historic opportunity to bring Hezbollah to its knees.
10,000 Tents Damaged by Rain in Gaza
CIVIL DEFENSE SPOKESMAN: 10,000 tents were severely damaged by rain in the Gaza Strip, and most of the displaced people’s tents are damaged.
CIVIL DEFENSE SPOKESMAN: 10,000 tents were severely damaged by rain in the Gaza Strip, and most of the displaced people's tents are damaged.
Sirens Sound in Northern Golan
AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in northern Golan Heights over fears of drone infiltration.
Knesset Majority Oppose Settlement with Lebanon
CHANNEL 14: The majority of Knesset members oppose any settlement with Lebanon.
CHANNEL 14: The majority of Knesset members oppose any settlement with Lebanon.
Direct Hit in Nahariya
ISRAELI SOURCES: A house was hit in the city of Nahariya after sirens sounded in several areas in the Western Galilee to warn of falling rockets.
ISRAELI MEDIA: Two Israelis were injured including one seriously, in the bombing of the city of Nahariya.
ISRAELI SOURCES: A house was hit in the city of Nahariya on Monday night after sirens sounded in several areas in the Western Galilee to warn of falling rockets.
Killed, Wounded in Gaza City
AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli raid targeting a house north of Gaza City.
Smotrich Calls for Gaza Occupation
KAN: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that the Gaza Strip should be occupied and its population reduced to less than half of its current population.
Lebanese Source Says Settlement within 36 Hours
REUTERS (citing Lebanese sources): We expect Presidents Biden and Macron to announce a ceasefire in Lebanon within 36 hours.
