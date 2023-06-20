BREAKING: Four Israelis Killed, Four Wounded following Deadly Israeli Invasion of Jenin

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Four Israelis were reportedly killed, and four others were wounded in a shooting operation outside the illegal Jewish settlement of Eli in the West Bank on Tuesday afternoon, Israeli media reported.

Citing Israeli military sources, the Israeli Jerusalem Post newspaper confirmed the incident, saying that it took place on Highway 60 near Eli, claiming that one of the Palestinian fighters was killed “during an exchange of fire,” and that the Israeli occupation army “is searching the area” for another.

Eli is a large illegal Israeli Jewish settlement located north of the Palestinian city of Ramallah, between two Palestinian villages, Asawiya and Qarut, and is built on Palestinian land seized by military orders.

“The Eli settlement chairman Ariel Elmaliach called on the residents to stay in their houses and follow the instructions of the security forces,” the Jerusalem Post reported.

One of the four wounded is also reported to be in a critical condition, according to Israeli medical sources, cited by Israeli media.

This came only hours after the Israeli military on Monday attacked the town and refugee camp of Jenin in the northern West Bank, killing six Palestinians and wounding 91 more.

