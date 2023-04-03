BREAKING: Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Young Palestinian Men in Nablus Raid (VIDEO)

Two young Palestinian men were killed on Monday by Israeli gunfire during a military raid into the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official news agency WAFA reported citing the Ministry of Health.

Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Palestinian Red Crescent Emergency and Ambulance Department in Nablus, said that two Palestinians – identified as Mohammad Abu Bakr and Mohammad al-Hallaq – were severely wounded and moved to the Rafidia hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Jibril added that the Israeli soldiers attacked Nablus with toxic gas bombs.

According to Jibril, the Israeli assault on the city resulted in 55 Palestinians getting suffocated due to inhaling tear gas bombs, while a man was injured in his foot after he was attacked by an Israeli police dog.

A Red Crescent ambulance was directly attacked by a gas grenade by Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli forces detained two Palestinians and raided several areas in the city.

With the killing of the two Palestinians, the number of Palestinians who have been killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of the year has risen to 94, including 17 children.

(WAFA, PC)