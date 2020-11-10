Israel Refuses to Pay Belgium Compensation for Demolition of Palestinian Homes

Israel has refused to pay Belgium compensation for the demolition of four Palestinian homes, local outlets reported yesterday.

Belgium demanded reparations last week after claiming the houses were built as part of a humanitarian aid project, with funding from Brussels.

The Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement:

“This essential infrastructure was built with Belgian funding, as part of humanitarian aid implemented by the West Bank Protection Consortium. Our country asks Israel for compensation or restitution for these destructions.”

However, Tazpit Press Service (TPS) yesterday reported the Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry would refuse to pay compensation, the New Arab reported.

The outlet later quoted foreign ministry officials as saying: “It is regrettable that European aid money finds its way to the financing of illegal activities.”

Israel frequently claims the demolition of Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank is legal, using the lack of planning permits as justification.

However, the Israeli authorities maintain near-complete control over matters such as planning and construction in Area C of the occupied West Bank, making it impossible for Palestinians to obtain permits.

According to the United Nations, fewer than two percent of Palestinian permit applications were approved by Israeli between 2010 and 2014.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)