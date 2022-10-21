BREAKING: Palestinian Child Critically Injured by Israeli Occupation Forces in Qalqilya

A Palestinian minor sustained a critical injury from Israeli gunfire Friday in the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to local sources, Israeli soldiers opened fire during confrontations on the north entrance to the city of Qalqilya.

ISF attack Palestine TV journalists and aim to shoot at the camera during the live coverage from inside the Palestinian village of Azzun- Qalqilya#IsraeliCrimes #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/a5dnRZ65JN — Yara 🇵🇸 #FreePalestine (@yara_df) October 20, 2022

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that a 15-year-old Palestinian teenager was injured by an Israeli bullet in his abdomen.

He was rushed to the Darwish Nazzal Public Hospital for medical treatment, where his condition was described as critical.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)