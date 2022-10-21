BREAKING: Palestinian Child Critically Injured by Israeli Occupation Forces in Qalqilya

October 21, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian teenagers confront Israeli occupation forces in West Bank. (photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian minor sustained a critical injury from Israeli gunfire Friday in the occupied West Bank city of  Qalqilya, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to local sources, Israeli soldiers opened fire during confrontations on the north entrance to the city of Qalqilya.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that a 15-year-old Palestinian teenager was injured by an Israeli bullet in his abdomen.

He was rushed to the Darwish Nazzal Public Hospital for medical treatment, where his condition was described as critical.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*