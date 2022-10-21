Egypt Urges Israel to Halt Escalations in Occupied West Bank

Egypt called on Thursday for an immediate end to Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank, urging the international community to intervene.

“Egypt is following with great concern the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories in a number of cities in the West Bank and the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque over the past few days,” said the Egyptian foreign ministry.

“The Palestinian territories are witnessing continuous Israeli attacks and provocations, and a dangerous escalation in the intensity and pace of violence.”

The Egyptian government plays a leading role in mediation between the Palestinians and Israel.

Egypt called for the “immediate cessation of the vicious cycle of violence, attacks, and provocations”, to protect civilians whose lives are at risk daily.

“We urge the international powers to take urgent action to calm the situation and to encourage the Israeli and Palestinian sides to resume the peace process which has been suspended since 2014.”

On Thursday, a general strike to mourn 22-year-old Oday Tamimi paralyzed all aspects of life in the occupied West Bank.

Tamimi was killed on Wednesday by Israeli forces at the entrance to the illegal Ma’ale Adumim settlement near Jerusalem.

Israel had been hunting Tamimi since October 7, when he allegedly killed an Israeli soldier at the Shuafat military checkpoint.