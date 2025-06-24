‘Bring Your Pilots Home’: Trump Warns Israel against Violating Ceasefire with Iran 

A ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect at 0400GMT on Tuesday, ending “the 12-day war.”

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Israel against bombing Iran, calling it a “major violation” of a ceasefire agreement he announced earlier.

“ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!” Trump stated in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The statement came after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the army to strike Tehran, claiming Iran violated the truce, the Anadolu news agency reported. Iran denied the claim, vowing it would respond to any new strikes.

In a later post, Trump assured: “ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly “Plane Wave” to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect!”

Trump also claimed that Iran “WILL NEVER REBUILD THEIR NUCLEAR FACILITIES!” which were targeted in Israeli and US attacks over the past few days.

Trump Slams Israel

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump lashed out at Israel for having “dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I’ve never seen before” after the ceasefire deal was made.

He said both Tel Aviv and Tehran violated a ceasefire agreement, stressing, “I’m not happy with Israel. You know when I say ‘okay, now you have 12 hours,’ you don’t go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them.”

US President Donald Trump : “Israel is now going out (to Iran) after one missile launched, these guys got to calm down, it’s ridiculous. I also didn’t like that Israel ‘unloaded’ right after we made the deal, they didn’t have to do that’ pic.twitter.com/i23UCMqTx2 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 24, 2025

“So I’m not happy with them, I’m not happy with Iran either,” he continued, later adding “They don’t know what the f*ck they’re doing.”

Iran-Israel Ceasefire

Trump was speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, noting that he needs to get Israel to “calm down.”

The statement came after reports of violations of the Iran-Israel ceasefire.

A ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect at 0400GMT on Tuesday, ending “the 12-day war.”

Israel began attacking Iran on June 13, targeting nuclear and military facilities, alleging Tehran was getting close to obtaining a nuclear weapon. Tel Aviv has also targeted residential buildings.

Iran, which denies ever having a nuclear weapons program, retaliated with missile attacks.

The US later bombed three key Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan early Sunday. Trump claimed the strikes “completely and totally obliterated” the sites.

Doha’s US Base Struck

Iran’s retaliatory strike at the US military’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar came on Monday evening but there was no serious damage or casualties.

The ceasefire was initially announced by Trump, who said it would involve a phased halt to operations, with Iran beginning the ceasefire first and Israel following 12 hours later. A full end to hostilities would then be declared at the 24th hour.

The US president then said the ceasefire had taken effect, warning both nations not to violate it.

“THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!” he wrote on Truth Social.

(Anadolu, PC)