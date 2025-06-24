Iran Declares Victory after Missile Strikes Israel as Ceasefire Begins

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council hailed Tuesday’s missile strikes—including a deadly hit on Beersheba—as a strategic victory for the resistance, hours before a US-brokered ceasefire took effect.

The Iranian Supreme National Security Council affirmed that the recent Iranian attack demonstrated the courage of the Islamic Republic’s armed forces and their ability to deter and respond decisively.

It noted that American and Israeli bases—from West Asia to deep within the occupied territories—have become potential targets for future attacks.

The statement, issued following the announcement of a ceasefire, said that this response was carried out under the directives of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

It added that the Iranian military response constituted “a painful blow to the enemy and showed that the vigilance and unity of the Iranian people thwarted the enemy’s plans and turned the threat into an opportunity in favor of the resistance.”

Israeli rescue teams continue their search for missing persons in buildings destroyed by Iranian forces this morning in Beersheba. pic.twitter.com/1Fq84NtjAT — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 24, 2025

The statement also praised the “steadfastness of the fighters, the patience of the families of the martyrs, and the wise leadership (that) led to the breaking of the enemy’s prestige, the rejection of the logic of surrender, and the opening of an irreversible path.”

On Tuesday morning, Tehran launched a series of intense missile strikes targeting several locations in the occupied Palestinian territories, most notably the city of Beersheba.

The Israeli army confirmed that Iran had carried out six missile attacks since Trump’s announcement, while the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that military estimates suggest 15 missiles were launched on Tuesday morning.

The bombardment led to the killing of at least five Israelis, according to official Israeli sources.

Israel activates its air defenses to confront a new missile attack from Iran. pic.twitter.com/10ua2caOKb — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 24, 2025

According to several Israeli social media platforms, cited by Quds News Network, at least eight were killed and dozens injured, including critical cases, after the Iranian missile directly struck a building in Beersheba.

Earlier, Trump had announced that a ceasefire would begin at 7:00 AM Mecca time and last for 12 hours as a first stage, after which the war would be considered officially over.

This was followed by an official announcement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirming approval of the ceasefire.

(PC, QNN)