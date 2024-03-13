Building a Pier Off Gaza is ‘Dancing on Bones’ – Russian Foreign Ministry

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At a press conference in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the United States-led initiative to build a pier off the Gaza Strip to deliver humanitarian aid “dances on bones”.

Responding to a question at a press briefing in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova questioned the validity of building infrastructure in a war-torn region.

“These are dances on bones, mocking people, because now, when civilians are dying there every day, we need to talk about their destinies, and not about some illusory future projects that in the first place need peace to be implemented, otherwise we perfectly understand how all this will end,” Zakharova reportedly said.

“When a country does not even want to hear — I am now talking about the United States of America — about even formulating a call for a cease-fire, how can we treat initiatives to build civilian infrastructure where they do not want a cease-fire?”

US President Joe Biden announced on Monday plans to set up a temporary pier off Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Humanitarian Airdrops

Egypt, France, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates have participated in aid airdrops to Gaza in recent days, but experts say they are inefficient, dangerous, and expensive.

On March 8, five Palestinians, including a child, were killed and several others were injured on Friday by an aid airdrop package when one or more parachutes failed to properly deploy in the Al Shati refugee camp, near Gaza City.

A video widely circulated on social media shows several packages plummeting to the ground from a parachute.

Additionally, part of the meals have fallen into the sea or in the so-called Gaza envelope.

Israel has imposed a “complete siege” on Gaza, bombing it from the land, sea and air and cutting off power, food and water. The situation is particularly dramatic in northern Gaza, where aid trucks are now allowed to access.

Moreover, on February 29, Israeli forces opened fire and shelled crowds awaiting humanitarian aid convoys at the Al-Nabulsi roundabout, in Gaza City, killing and wounding nearly 1,000 Palestinians.

Gaza Genocide Continues

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,272 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,244 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’



