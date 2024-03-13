‘In the Line of Duty’ – Five Palestinians Killed as Israel Shells UNRWA Aid Distribution Center

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini wrote on his X account that the Israeli army received the coordinates for the humanitarian aid distribution facility in Rafah, one day before the attack.

At least five people were killed and several injured in an Israeli strike on the humanitarian aid distribution center, Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.

The attack reportedly targeted a distribution center run by the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees, UNRWA, in central Rafah. Medical sources said that some of the wounded are in serious condition.

At least one @UNRWA staff member was killed and another 22 were injured when Israeli Forces hit a food distribution centre in the eastern part of #Rafah south of the📍#GazaStrip Full Statement ⬇️https://t.co/oHTpJcve4s pic.twitter.com/19wfeeqh2I — UNRWA (@UNRWA) March 13, 2024

“At least one UNRWA staff member was killed and another 22 were injured when Israeli Forces hit a food distribution centre in the eastern part of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip,” UNRWA said in a statement, adding that “more than 150 UNRWA facilities were hit” and “At least 165 UNRWA team members (were) killed (by Israel) while in the line of duty”.

Previous Coordination

“Every day, we share the coordinates of all our facilities across the Gaza Strip with parties to the conflict. The Israeli Army received the coordinates including of this facility yesterday,” Lazzarini said.

Today’s attack on one of the very few remaining @UNRWA distribution centres in the #GazaStrip comes as food supplies are running out, hunger is widespread and, in some areas, turning into famine. Every day, we share the coordinates of all our facilities across the Gaza Strip… pic.twitter.com/nK7OEBbYFj — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) March 13, 2024

“Today’s attack on one of the very few remaining UNRWA distribution centers in the Gaza Strip comes as food supplies are running out, hunger is widespread and, in some areas, turning into famine,” he added.

“The UN, its personnel, premises and assets must be protected at all times. Since this war began, attacks against UN facilities, convoys and personnel have become commonplace in blatant disregard to international humanitarian law.”

Gaza Genocide Continues

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,272 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,244 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’



(The Palestine Chronicle)