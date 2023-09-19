Bureij Crowned Handball Champion in Gaza – PHOTO GALLERY

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Bureij Services has won the Jawal Handball Competition, beating rival Salah Sports Club, 31-27 in Gaza.

Following a strong start for Bureij in the first half of the game, which finished 15-7, Salah Club managed to catch up in the second half.

The highly competitive game, however, ended in Bureij’s favor.

Mohammed Laham was the highest scorer of the match with 8 points, followed by Abdullah Sabah with 7 points.

Despite the Israeli siege on the Gaza Strip, sports and sports competitions continue to thrive in Gaza, with football remaining the most dominant game, followed by basketball, handball, horse racing and swimming.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)