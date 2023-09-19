Israeli Forces Injure, Arrest Young Palestinian Man near Qalqilya – VIDEO

Israeli occupation forces injured a young Palestinian man, who was identified as Saeed Salim, and detained him.

Israeli occupation forces on Monday shot and injured a Palestinian young man with live bullets before detaining him near the town of Azzun, east of the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that the occupation forces fired bullets at a number of youths while they were near the western entrance to the town.

The moment Israeli occupation forces injured and arrested Palestinian youth Saeed Salim near Qalqilya. pic.twitter.com/CPVwUyf41K — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 19, 2023

The town of Azzun has been repeatedly targeted by attacks by Israeli occupation forces and illegal Jewish settlers during the last few days.

(PC, WAFA)