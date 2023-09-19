Israeli Forces Injure, Arrest Young Palestinian Man near Qalqilya – VIDEO

September 19, 2023 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Said Salim was injured and arrested by Israeli occupation forces near Qalqilya. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli occupation forces injured a young Palestinian man, who was identified as Saeed Salim, and detained him.

Israeli occupation forces on Monday shot and injured a Palestinian young man with live bullets before detaining him near the town of Azzun, east of the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that the occupation forces fired bullets at a number of youths while they were near the western entrance to the town.

Israeli occupation forces injured a young Palestinian man, who was identified as Saeed Salim, and detained him.

The town of Azzun has been repeatedly targeted by attacks by Israeli occupation forces and illegal Jewish settlers during the last few days.

(PC, WAFA)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*