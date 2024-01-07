Israel Kills Two Journalists in Gaza, Including Wael Al-Dahdouh’s Son

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian journalist Hamza al-Dahdouh, the son of iconic Al-Jazeera correspondent Wael, was killed in an Israeli bombing west of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

Al-Dahdouh was murdered with his colleague Mustafa Thuraya, who was also killed by an Israeli drone, while they were reporting from the Al-Mawasi area, according to Al-Jazeera.

Several members of Wael Al-Dahdouh’s family – including his wife, son, daughter and grandson – were killed on October 25, in an Israeli bombing in the Nuseirat camp, in central Gaza.

On December 15, Wael Al-Dahdou’s colleague, Al-Jazeera cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa, was killed after he was left bleeding on the ground for six hours. The ambulance was unable to reach him following an Israeli bombing in the vicinity of Farhana School.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas condemned the killing of Hamza al-Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya as “a deliberate war crime aimed at terrorizing and discouraging journalists from reporting the truth.”

In a statement, Hamas also called on international human rights institutions to document these crimes in order to prosecute the Israeli occupation.

The government media office in Gaza said in a statement that the killing of Al-Dahdouh and Thuraya brings the total number of journalists killed in Gaza since October 7 to 109.

