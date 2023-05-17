Israeli Navy Opens Fire at Palestinian Fishing Boats off Gaza Coast

Israeli occupation navy boats targeted Palestinian fishermen’s boats while sailing in the sea of the northern Gaza Strip, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that Israeli navy soldiers targeted with bullets and tear gas canisters the fishermen’s boats, which were sailing in the sea of the town of Beit Lahiya and the Al-Waha area. They forced them to leave the sea by force.

Since October 2000, human rights centers in Gaza have documented several Israeli violations, including killing and confiscation of boats, against fishermen who were allowed, in accordance with internationally guaranteed Palestinian- Israeli agreements, to fish within 4 to 6 nautical miles offshore.

Despite the signed agreements, which allow fishermen to go 12 nautical miles inside the Mediterranean Sea, the Israeli navy targets Gaza fishermen almost daily and does not allow them to go further than three nautical miles, which the fishermen say is not enough to catch fish.

A large number of Gazans rely on fishing for daily living in light of the tight decade-old blockade imposed by Israel on the Gaza Strip.

(WAFA, PC)