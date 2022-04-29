Cancer-Stricken Palestinian Prisoner Moved to Hospital Following Health Deterioration

April 29, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
The mother of Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid. (Photo: via Social Media)

Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid has been transferred to Tel HaShomer Hospital following serious health complications, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) reported in a statement on Thursday.

“Prisoner Abu Hamid suffers from serious health complications after his health deteriorated once again,” the PPS statement said.

In August 2021, Abu Hamid was diagnosed with lung cancer and he underwent an operation to remove the malignant tumor.

The Israeli occupation authority returned him to Ashkelon prison before he completely recovered.

Abu Hamid, from the Al-Amari camp in Ramallah, has been detained since 2002 and is serving seven life sentences plus 50 years.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*