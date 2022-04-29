Cancer-Stricken Palestinian Prisoner Moved to Hospital Following Health Deterioration

Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid has been transferred to Tel HaShomer Hospital following serious health complications, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) reported in a statement on Thursday.

“Prisoner Abu Hamid suffers from serious health complications after his health deteriorated once again,” the PPS statement said.

#Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid is the 2nd Palestinian prisoner transferred to a hospital today, a clear proof of the Israeli deliberate neglect of the health of Palestinian prisoners.#Palestine #FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/Ht5NFu5OUy — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) April 28, 2022

In August 2021, Abu Hamid was diagnosed with lung cancer and he underwent an operation to remove the malignant tumor.

The Israeli occupation authority returned him to Ashkelon prison before he completely recovered.

Abu Hamid, from the Al-Amari camp in Ramallah, has been detained since 2002 and is serving seven life sentences plus 50 years.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)