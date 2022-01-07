Cancer-Stricken Prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid Suffers from Acute Pneumonia

The family of Palestinian cancer-stricken prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid said on Friday that he suffers from acute pneumonia as a result of a bacterial infection, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Abu Hamid family confirmed that they were able to visit their son, Nasser, who is currently in intensive care in the Barzilai Medical Center.

Quoting from the family of the prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid||| The doctor confirmed that acute inflammation in his lungs, which was caused by a bacterial infection, led to the collapse of the work of his lungs & his immune system, which led to him falling into a coma. pic.twitter.com/7ydy68gHCg — gaza post News (@gazaapost) January 7, 2022

The family told Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) that, as soon as they entered the intensive care unit, the Israeli security officers asked them to stay away from Nasser’s room, and they did not allow them to approach him. However, the family refused to obey the order of the Israeli security officers and insisted on visiting their son.

The family appealed to all parties of concern to take urgent and effective action to save the life of their son. They also called on the Palestinian people to continue their popular support to press the Israeli occupation to release him, as he is facing an imminent risk of death.

Earlier this week, the Palestinian Prisoners Affairs Commission urged all human rights and international institutions to urgently intervene and pressure the Israeli occupation authorities to release Abu Hamid.

Abu Hamid, 49 years old, from Al-Amari camp in Ramallah, has been detained in 2002 and is serving seven life sentences and an additional 50 years in prison.

According to the Commission, Abu Hamid underwent surgery last October to remove a cancerous tumor in the lungs, when the Israeli occupation returned him to prison before he could fully recover.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)