Palestinian Journalist Injured by Israeli Gunfire in Al-Bireh (VIDEO)

A Palestinian photojournalist was injured by Israeli gunfire on Friday in the occupied West Bank city of Al-Bireh, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
WAFA correspondent said Mutasem Saqf el-Heit, a freelance photojournalist, was injured in the chest with a rubber-coated round shot at him by Israeli soldiers at the entrance to Al-Bireh.
Clashes erupt between young men and the occupation forces at the northern entrance to the city of Al-Bireh. 🐝#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/uQ5UOqXecB
— 𝖇𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖉 𝖙𝖔 𝖘𝖊𝖊 🐝 (@we_stand_as_one) January 7, 2022
The clashes erupted amid reports of deteriorating health conditions of Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid, a cancer patient who is serving seven life sentences in Israeli prisons.
Other protesters also sustained suffocation from gas inhalation as Israeli soldiers attacked them with teargas.
(WAFA, PC, Social Media)
Be the first to comment