Palestinian Journalist Injured by Israeli Gunfire in Al-Bireh (VIDEO)

Israeli occupation soldiers in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

A Palestinian photojournalist was injured by Israeli gunfire on Friday in the occupied West Bank city of Al-Bireh, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said Mutasem Saqf el-Heit, a freelance photojournalist, was injured in the chest with a rubber-coated round shot at him by Israeli soldiers at the entrance to Al-Bireh.

The clashes erupted amid reports of deteriorating health conditions of Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid, a cancer patient who is serving seven life sentences in Israeli prisons.

Other protesters also sustained suffocation from gas inhalation as Israeli soldiers attacked them with teargas.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

