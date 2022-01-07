Palestinian Journalist Injured by Israeli Gunfire in Al-Bireh (VIDEO)

A Palestinian photojournalist was injured by Israeli gunfire on Friday in the occupied West Bank city of Al-Bireh, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said Mutasem Saqf el-Heit, a freelance photojournalist, was injured in the chest with a rubber-coated round shot at him by Israeli soldiers at the entrance to Al-Bireh.

Clashes erupt between young men and the occupation forces at the northern entrance to the city of Al-Bireh. 🐝#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/uQ5UOqXecB — 𝖇𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖉 𝖙𝖔 𝖘𝖊𝖊 🐝 (@we_stand_as_one) January 7, 2022

The clashes erupted amid reports of deteriorating health conditions of Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid, a cancer patient who is serving seven life sentences in Israeli prisons.

Other protesters also sustained suffocation from gas inhalation as Israeli soldiers attacked them with teargas.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)