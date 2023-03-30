In Photos: Gaza Children Mark Land Day with Marches, Flags and Insistence on Right of Return

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On March 30 of every year, Palestinians everywhere mark Land Day.

The anniversary marks the killing of six Palestinians during protests against the Israeli military’s plan to expropriate thousands of dunums of Palestinian land, in 1976.

The besieged Gaza Strip, like the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Palestinians in Palestine ‘48, held several events marking the tragic anniversary.

Young Palestinian scouts marched in the streets of Gaza on Wednesday morning, while carrying a large Palestinian flag and placards insisting on the Palestinian people’s Right of Return.

The public event was organized by the Palestinian Ministry of Education in Gaza in coordination with the Ministry of High Education.

The march started at the Saraya crossing in central Gaza and moved through Omar Al-Mukhtar Street, and concluded at the building of the Legislative Council.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)