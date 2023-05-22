Cancer-Stricken Palestinian Prisoner Walid Daqqa Moved to Hospital

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Cancer-stricken Palestinian prisoner Walid Daqqa has been moved to the Assaf Harofeh Hospital after his health condition deteriorated, the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said on Monday.

The commission said in a brief statement that there is no information was communicated by the hospital about his current condition, noting that his situation is critical.

Daqqa, 60, is a Palestinian writer and activist, who has been imprisoned by Israel since 1986 on charges of killing an Israeli soldier.

Last year, Daqqa was diagnosed with a malignant stage of Myelofibrosis – a rare form of bone marrow cancer.

In March, the Palestinian Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association Addameer called for the “immediate grant of humanitarian release”, in view of “Daqqa’s rapidly deteriorating health”. Addameer also called for “prompt access to advanced and timely treatments prescribed by medical specialists to Walid Daqqa by the Israeli Prisoner Service”.

Addameer accused Israeli authorities of denying Daqqa the treatment he was prescribed.

“The instrumentalization of medical negligence to denigrate, demoralize, and punish Palestinian prisoners is emblematic of Israel’s illegal and inhumane prison system,” the group said in its statement.

(The Palestine Chronicle)