Ceasefire Negotiations Resume in Cairo amid Gaza War – Reports

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Negotiations for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip are set to resume in Cairo on Sunday after six months of war, as per reports from Egyptian media.

Private broadcaster Al-Qahera News reported the news on Saturday, citing unnamed “high-level Egyptian sources,” with no official statement yet from Egyptian authorities.

The sources indicated the involvement of key figures such as the US’ CIA Director William Burns, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, and a delegation from Israel in the upcoming talks.

Furthermore, it was reported that a senior delegation from the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas is also anticipated to arrive in Cairo on Sunday, following an invitation from Egypt, to discuss developments related to the ceasefire in Gaza.

In a separate development on Friday, a US administration official disclosed that President Joe Biden had recently dispatched two special letters to Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani concerning the acceleration of ceasefire negotiations, as per reports from US media.

The official mentioned that Biden urged Egypt and Qatar in his letters to “exert pressure on Hamas to expedite cease-fire negotiations.”

However, there has been no immediate comment from Cairo or Doha regarding this matter.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,173 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,815 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, Anadolu)