GAZA LIVE BLOG: Two Settlers Injured | Israel Admits Killing of Soldiers | New Massacres in Rafah – Day 184

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two Israeli settlers were injured in a shooting operation nera the town of Azzun, east of Qalqiliya, in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli army announced that a captain and three soldiers were killed during battles in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Earlier, the Israeli army admitted to the killing of a soldier and wounding of others, also in southern Gaza. Israeli forces conducted new airstrikes in Gaza amid a growing risk of imminent famine in the besieged Strip. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,173 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,815 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Sunday, April 7, 11:15 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli War Council began a meeting to take a decision on sending the negotiating delegation to Cairo and discuss its powers.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The 98th Division withdraws from Khan Yunis.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The 98th Division’s withdrawal comes within the framework of preparations for a ground operation in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians were martyred and others were injured as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted them in the city of Al-Zahraa in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA:

Israeli occupation army artillery bombed the Barghaz Valley in southern Lebanon. 40 missiles were launched from southern Lebanon towards the Galilee and Golan Heights.

ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTER: Our defenses have completed their preparations to respond to any development related to Iran.

Sunday, April 7, 10:30 am (GMT+2)

AMBREY: British maritime security company Ambrey said it had received information that a ship had been attacked on Sunday about 100 nautical miles southwest of Mukalla in Yemen.

ISRAEL HAYOM: A female settler was seriously injured in a shooting in Qalqilya.

Sunday, April 7, 09:30 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: Two Israelis were injured in a shooting that targeted a bus east of the city of Qalqilya in the northern West Bank.

CNN: Biden threatened Netanyahu with dire consequences if Israel does not change its method of warfare in Gaza.

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: Two Israelis were injured in a shooting that targeted a bus east of the city of Qalqilya in the northern West Bank.

UN OFFICIAL: Half of Gaza’s population is at risk of imminent famine.

UKMTO: The British Maritime Trade Operations Authority said that it had received a report of an incident 59 nautical miles southwest of the city of Aden in Yemen.

KAN (quoting unnamed Israeli official): Israel does not have a strategy for managing the war, and therefore it cannot go far in the negotiations.

CHANNEL 12: 100,000 Israelis are still displaced due to the war.

UN OFFICIAL: Half of Gaza's population is at risk of imminent famine.

Sunday, April 7, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that it had targeted a military compound and military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in the Baalbek area in the Lebanese depth.

Sunday, April 7, 06:30 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army announced the killing of a captain and three soldiers during battles in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Earlier, the Israeli army admitted to the killing of a soldiNewer and wounding of others, also in southern Gaza.

