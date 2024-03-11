‘Ceasefire Now’ – Oscar Celebrities Support Artists4Ceasefire Call for Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Celebrities at the 2024 Oscars ceremony on Sunday donned the Artists4Ceasefire accessory, supporting the call for an immediate ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Several actors and celebrities added an accessory, which signifies a call for a ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip, to their attire as they walked down the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars ceremony on Sunday.

Donning a red pin that represents Artists4Ceasefire were Grammy winner Billie Eilish, her brother Finneas O’Connell, Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo, actors Ramy Youssef and Riz Ahmed, and others.

Artists4Ceasefire is a group of artists and advocates who have come together “most importantly as human beings witnessing the devastating loss of lives and unfolding horrors in Israel and Palestine,” according to its website.

Wearing a red pin advocating for a ceasefire in #Gaza, actor Mark Ruffalo said a protest against the Israeli aggression on the Strip "shut down the Oscars" while rushing down the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, #California. "It’s starting. We’re late. We’re late.… pic.twitter.com/UJC9hGDvAc — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) March 11, 2024

In a statement, the group has urged US President Joe Biden and his administration to call for “an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost.”

Half of Gaza’s two million residents are children, and more than two-thirds are refugees and their descendants being forced to flee their homes, the statement said.

“Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach them.”

‘International Law Must Prevail’

Artists4Ceasefire believes that the US “can play a vital diplomatic role in ending the suffering.”

“We are adding our voices to those from the US Congress, UNICEF, Doctors without Borders, The International Committee of The Red Cross, and so many others. Saving lives is a moral imperative. To echo UNICEF, “Compassion — and international law — must prevail,” the group stated.

The Artists4Ceasefire pin features an orange hand on a red background with a black heart in the center of the palm.

🚨🇺🇸🇵🇸 Billie Eilish called for a CEASEFIRE IN GAZA at the Oscars last night! pic.twitter.com/m01vnGVpR0 — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) March 11, 2024

“We are calling for lasting justice for the people of Palestine,” Youssef said. “It’s a universal message of just let’s stop killing kids, let’s not be part of more war.”

“This is a space of talking hearts,” he added.

“So to be surrounded by artists who are willing to lend their voices, the list is growing,” of artists who support the message, he said.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

Over 30,000 Killed

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,112 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,760 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(The Palestine Chronicle)