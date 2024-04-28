GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israeli Soldier Injured in Meron | Biden Faces Protests | New Airstrikes in Gaza | Lapid: Return Captives – Day 205

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli soldier was injured in an Hezbollah rocket barrage on the Meron area, as the northern heats up. US President Joe Biden reportedly used the back entrance to the White House in an effort to avoid the anti-war protesters. Lapid said that, if he was Israeli prime minister, he would reject the Rafah invasion in order to return the captives. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,454 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,575 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7..

Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Sunday, April 28, 1:15 pm (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed Al-Baghdadi’s position in the Upper Galilee with artillery shells, and that it achieved a direct hit as a result of that bombing.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 34,454 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,575 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 34,454 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,575 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/KGg1Y4QwIl 📹 A girl keeps asking her father about his leg, which he lost due to an Israeli artillery… pic.twitter.com/EQSJW3yC4p — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 28, 2024

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed the Fajjah military site, east of Gaza, with a missile salvo.

Sunday, April 28, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces carried out a raid on the town of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.

CHANNEL 12: A rocket fired from northern Gaza exploded in an open area on Kibbutz Olumim.

Sunday, April 28, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: A rocket was fired from northern Gaza exploded in an open area on Kibbutz Olumim.

FRENCH FM: We seek to prevent war between Hezbollah and Israel.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: An Israeli soldier was injured in an attack on Meron in northern Israel.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: An Israeli soldier was injured in an attack on Meron in northern Israel. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/KGg1Y4QwIl pic.twitter.com/AblrdovS8Y — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: Arrest warrants from The Hague are hypocrisy.

ISLAMIC WAQF: More than 600 settlers and extremists stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque since the morning on the sixth day of the Jewish Passover.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: There was an Israeli artillery shelling on the eastern areas of the cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

LAPID (to Israeli radio): “If I were prime minister, I would reject an operation in Rafah in exchange for the return of the kidnapped people.”

LAPID (to Israeli radio): “If I were prime minister, I would reject an operation in Rafah in exchange for the return of the kidnapped people.” FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/KGg1Y4QwIl pic.twitter.com/v74b30o7xJ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 28, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee, near the border with Lebanon.

Sunday, April 28, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

US MEDIA: US police arrested dozens of protesters who rejected the war on Gaza after they attempted to hold a sit-in on the campus of Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Sunday, April 28, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

US MEDIA: Activists rejecting the Israeli war on Gaza demonstrated in front of the hotel that hosts the annual White House correspondents’ party in Washington, chanting slogans denouncing genocide and American support for the war.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes launched two raids on the towns of Al-Zawaida and Al-Mughraqa in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes launched 6 raids on the towns of Maroun al-Ras and Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah published scenes from the operation targeting the command headquarters and the positioning of forces of the 51st battalion belonging to the Golani Brigade of the Israeli army in the Manara settlement, northern Israel. Translation notes:… pic.twitter.com/1iYKPZ2Pfx — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

REUTERS: US State Department officials told Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an internal memo that they had found credible evidence that Israel is not using US weapons in accordance with international humanitarian law.

HEZBOLLAH: We shelled the settlement of Meron and surrounding settlements in the Upper Galilee with dozens of Katyusha rockets in response to enemy attacks.

(The Palestine Chronicle)