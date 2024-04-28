‘Unnaturally Afraid’ – Netanyahu Worried ICC Could Issue Arrest Warrants

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In recent days, according to the report, Netanyahu has reached out to various international leaders and officials, including US President Joe Biden, in an effort to prevent the issuance of such a warrant.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed deep concern over the possibility of the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing an arrest warrant for him and other high-ranking officials, according to Israeli media.

This comes amid Israeli media reports of the potential issuance of arrest warrants by the ICC against Netanyahu and other Israeli political and military leaders – such as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi – for alleged violations of international law in the ongoing assault of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv cited unnamed sources as saying that Netanyahu is “unnaturally afraid and worried” about the prospect of facing an ICC arrest warrant in The Hague.

‘Under My Leadership’

On Friday, Netanyahu said any decisions made by the ICC will not affect Israel’s actions, but would however “set a dangerous precedent.”

“Under my leadership, Israel will never accept any attempt by the ICC to undermine its inherent right of self-defense,” he wrote on X.

“Israel will continue to wage to victory our just war against genocidal terrorists and we will never stop defending ourselves,” said Netanyahu.

According to another report by Maariv, senior Israeli officials expressed concern about the tweet in which Netanyahu criticized the ICC.

“Netanyahu’s tweet itself is a mistake,” the sources were reported as saying.

“Any statement could complicate the complex situation even more, and there is no reason to convey to the court a message that could be interpreted as threatening,” the officials reportedly added.

Netanyahu’s Lifeline

The Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post quoted an unnamed Israeli diplomatic source as saying that the ICC “could not act against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top IDF brass without overt or tactic support from the United States”.

“Where is Biden? Why is he quiet while Israel will potentially be thrown under the bus?” the source reportedly said.

A Wall Street Journal editorial urged on Saturday the US and the UK to intervene.

“Mr. Khan’s candidacy was championed by his native Britain and supported by the U.S., so both countries may have influence if they warn Mr. Khan of what will happen if he proceeds,” the editorial said.

“If they don’t, President Biden and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak risk finding Americans and Britons next under the gun” the editorial continued.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,454 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,575 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(The Palestine Chronicle)