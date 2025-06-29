Children Killed by Bombs and Hunger as Gaza Death Toll Rises

Israeli attacks and deliberate starvation policies leave Gaza’s civilians under siege, with over 66 children dead from famine.

Israeli occupation forces detonated residential buildings in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Saturday night, coinciding with a series of airstrikes on the city.

According to medical sources, four Palestinians—among them a child and two women—were killed when an Israeli drone targeted a tent sheltering displaced civilians west of Khan Yunis. Palestinian sources reported a fifth fatality.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery bombarded areas in southern Khan Yunis, as an Al-Jazeera correspondent reported that an airstrike also hit a home in the Zaytoun neighborhood of southern Gaza City.

Earlier that day, Israeli attacks continued across the Gaza Strip. Hospital sources reported that 60 Palestinians were killed in Saturday’s bombardments alone.

In Gaza City, the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital confirmed that 20 people, including nine children, were killed in two airstrikes on a crowded market in the Tuffah neighborhood.

Systematic Starvation

In a statement, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas warned of an accelerating famine in Gaza, saying that children are dying from hunger and malnutrition as a direct result of the Israeli-imposed blockade and deliberate starvation tactics.

The group said that at least 66 children have already died from starvation-related causes.

Hamas condemned the mass killing of civilians and the targeting of children through bombings and hunger as egregious violations of international law and basic humanitarian principles.

It also held the United States responsible for shielding Israel from accountability, allowing these crimes to continue unchecked.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel—with active support from Washington—has waged a genocidal campaign against the people of Gaza.

The war has involved widespread destruction, mass displacement, and starvation, all in defiance of international calls and binding orders from the International Court of Justice to cease hostilities.

To date, the genocide has resulted in more than 189,000 Palestinians killed or wounded—most of them women and children—while over 14,000 remain missing. Famine has claimed the lives of many, including young children, as hundreds of thousands continue to suffer in displacement.

(PC, AJA)