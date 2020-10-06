Israeli Warplane Hits Target in Besieged Gaza Strip

An Israeli warplane fired last night one missile at a target in the besieged Gaza Strip causing damage but no casualties, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

WAFA correspondent said that an Israeli missile hit a site in Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli warplanes are flying at very low altitudes over the besieged Gaza Strip at the moment. — Abdalrahim Alfarra (@AbdMfarra) October 5, 2020

Israel claimed the attack came after a makeshift rocket was fired from Gaza and fell inside the Israeli side of the border without causing any damage or injuries.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)