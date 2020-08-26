China Provides COVID-19 Supplies, Health Packages to Help UNRWA Protect Palestine Refugees

The Government of the People’s Republic of China made a vital contribution of personal protective equipment including surgical masks, protective face masks, sterilized surgical gloves, medical eye covers, medical protective smocks, and face shields to assist Palestine refugees through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), today said a press release.

This donation will enable UNRWA to better safeguard Palestine refugees from COVID-19 in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria with industry-standard safety equipment, it explained.

This contribution from the Government of China sends a clear message of solidarity to Palestine refugees, who have been made increasingly vulnerable by the pandemic and conflict, said the UNRWA press release.

Expressing his appreciation for this significant donation, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said:

“This contribution from the People’s Republic of China provides a crucial layer of protection for Palestine refugees, who are fighting the spread of this pandemic within increased hardship across the region.”

In referencing their support to the UNRWA, Ambassador Guo Wei, Head of the Office of the People’s Republic of China to the State of Palestine, said,

“China will continue to firmly support the just cause of Palestine, support the work of UNRWA. China calls on the international community to provide more support and assistance to Palestine refugees through UNRWA.”

In addition to the subject in-kind contribution, China has already pledged $1 million to support the delivery of emergency food assistance to nearly one million abject and absolute poor Palestine refugees in Gaza.

