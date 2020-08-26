Israeli Forces Arrest 14-year-old Child in Al-Issawiya Neighborhood (VIDEO)

Israeli occupation forces arrested a Palestinian teen on Wednesday, after breaking into his house in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Al-Issawiya.

The 14-year-old Palestinian child was identified as Abdullah Amjad Obaid.

Over the last few months, Israeli police forces have been raiding the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya on a daily basis, ransacking homes and arresting and assaulting Palestinians.

The Israeli campaign against Issawiya is aimed at oppressing and making life miserable for all who live there as part of efforts to push the native residents out of the holy city.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)