China Provides Support for UNRWA Food Assistance Program in Gaza

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Guo Wei, and the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, have signed a contribution agreement of $1 million in support of food assistance in Gaza, which is part of the Agency’s 2020 occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) Emergency Appeal.

Contributions from China in the last two years were allocated to mitigate the effects of food insecurity among refugee families in Gaza, most of whom now face the unprecedented global pandemic COVID-19.

#UNRWA For a third consecutive year, China provides support for UNRWA Food Assistance Programme in Gaza https://t.co/zEeziiGOqH #Gaza — Eye on MENA (@ccilvb) September 11, 2020

This new contribution ensures the health and safety of Palestine refugees, including special risk mitigation measures to avoid overcrowding at distribution centers, sanitation of distribution centers to ensure the safe provision of food assistance and PPE for frontline staff.

Announcing their support for UNRWA core food assistance activities, Head of the Office of the People’s Republic of China to the State of Palestine, Ambassador Guo Wei said:

“China attaches great importance to its cooperation with the Agency. China will, as always, support the work of UNRWA and continue to provide assistance to Palestine refugees and their economic and social development.”

Attending the @UNRWA Pledging Conference, Amb Zhang Jun

▶️announced US$1 million contribution to UNRWA

▶️introduced China's medical assistance to UNRWA and Palestinian refugees

▶️reiterated that China stands with the Palestinian people and opposes illegal annexation pic.twitter.com/bYKBMJhX3k — Chinese Mission to UN (@Chinamission2un) June 23, 2020

UNRWA Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, expressed his sincere appreciation to the Government of China for its support to the Agency: “China’s generous contribution will help UNRWA provide life-saving food assistance to over one million Palestine refugees in Gaza. I hope that this cooperation will continue to grow, reflecting China’s support to UNRWA.”

The Government of China has been consistently providing support to UNRWA. This year, China also ships a substantial amount of personal protective equipment to the Agency’s five fields of operation in the Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria to help the Agency assist and protect Palestine refugees in the face of the continuing challenges associated with the pandemic.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)