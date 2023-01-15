China Warns Israel to ‘Stop Provocations’, Calls for Justice in Palestine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel must “stop incitements and provocations”, China’s new Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in Cairo following a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

Gang warned against “taking unilateral actions that could worsen the situation”.

China’s top diplomat placed Africa as a top priority when he visited five different nations soon following his appointment to the post. In addition to Egypt, the visit included Ethiopia, Gabon, Angola and Benin.

Meanwhile, in Ramallah, in the occupied Palestinian West Bank, residents buried the latest victim, Ahmad Kahla, who was killed on Sunday morning by Israeli soldiers near the village of Silwad, east of the city.

Kahla, 45, is the 13th Palestinian to be killed by Israel in two weeks, specifically since the start of the new year. Three of the victims were killed yesterday in the Jenin area, in the northern West Bank.

While the Palestinian Authority said Israel is fully responsible for the ongoing crimes, Palestinian political groups condemned the “field executions”, which are being carried out by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank.

Many governments around the world have already warned against the ongoing Israeli violence. China’s strong warning to Israel suggests that Beijing’s foreign policy will continue to support the Palestinian struggle.

Gang also called on the international community to advance the two-state solution, resurrect peace negotiations, and fully support Palestinians until a just solution is attained.

(The Palestine Chronicle)