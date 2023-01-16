WATCH: Palestinian Child Critically Injured in Israeli Army Assault on Deheisheh Refugee Camp

A 14-year-old child was critically injured this morning during an Israeli army assault on the Deheisheh refugee camp in the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Palestinian official sources told WAFA that a large Israeli army unit raided the Deheisheh camp and searched homes to arrest activists.

Watch: A child was critically injured this morning during an Israeli army assault on Deheisheh refugee camp in the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem. More: https://t.co/frtugUlEsL pic.twitter.com/eCr07ngZ3E — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) January 16, 2023

During the raid, young residents of the camp confronted the soldiers, who replied by firing live ammunition and tear gas canisters.

The child was rushed to the hospital where he was reported in critical condition.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club reported that Israeli forces detained Italian activist Stefania Costantini as they stormed the house of administrative prisoner Nidal Abu Aker at dawn and abused his family.

Israeli soldiers left the camp after arresting a 24-year-old youth following a raid at his family home.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)