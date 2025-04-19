Colombian President Petro Compares Palestinian Suffering to Jesus’ Passion

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Gustavo Petro linked the Passion of Christ to the ongoing genocide in Gaza in a pointed Holy Week message.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Friday strongly criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza, drawing a parallel between the suffering of Palestinians and the Passion of Jesus Christ.

“At the moment of the Passion and death of Jesus, let us reflect on the Palestinian people, from where he came, now under a bloody genocide,” Petro wrote on.

The comment was made in response to a post about Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya — a prominent Palestinian physician currently in critical condition after torture in Israeli detention.

Dr. Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, was detained by Israeli forces earlier this year.

In recent weeks, human rights organizations and local media have raised alarm over his deteriorating health and abuse while in Israeli custody.

This is not the first time the Colombian president has expressed solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Petro has been one of Latin America’s most vocal critics of Israel’s military genocidal campaign in Gaza.

In August 2024, Petro announced that his country was “officially” halting coal exports to Israel, citing the use of Colombian coal in weapons used against Palestinians in Gaza.

“Colombian coal is used to make bombs to kill Palestinian children,” Petro said on X at the time.

