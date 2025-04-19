LIVE BLOG: US Strikes Yemen | Death, Injury in Ongoing Israeli Massacres in Gaza – Day 561

Yemeni media reported that US warplanes carried out airstrikes on the capital, Sana’a, using high-explosive bombs, causing significant damage.
At the same time, Israeli forces continued their relentless bombardment of Gaza, killing and injuring scores of Palestinians in multiple areas across the Strip.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 51,065 Palestinians and injured 116,505 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
41 Killed in Israeli Raids on Gaza Strip Since Dawn Today
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 41 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids on various areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
Injuries in Israeli Drone Strike on Mawasi Khan Yunis Area
AL-JAZEERA: Injuries were reported among Palestinians following an Israeli drone strike on the Mawasi area west of Khan Yunis city.
No Bakeries in Gaza, No Fuel for Cooking
UN OCHA:
We were forced to close bakeries, and there is no fuel for cooking.
Water supplies are falling sharply, and food stocks are about to run out.
30 Killed in Raids on Gaza Strip since Dawn Today
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 30 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids on various areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
Killed and Injuries in Bombing of Nuseirat Camp
AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were killed and injured following Israeli aircraft bombing citizens in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Families of Israeli Prisoners Call for Mass Demonstrations
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Families of Israeli Prisoners Forum called for participation in mass demonstrations in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and dozens of locations this evening.
Killed and Injuries in Israeli Bombing of Al-Bureij Camp
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others injured in an Israeli bombing of a group of Palestinians in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Killed and and Injuries in Bombing North of Deir al-Balah City
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing of the Al-Masdar area north of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.
64 Killed in Gaza Since Dawn on Friday
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 64 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since dawn on Friday.
Killed and Injured in Bombing of House West of Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: One Palestinian was killed and 15 injured, mostly children, as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a house west of the Khan Younis camp in the southern Gaza Strip.
One Palestinian was killed and 15 injured, mostly children, as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a house west of the Khan Younis camp in the southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/uMyPtczdBl
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 19, 2025
Ansarallah Releases Footage of Shooting Down American Drone
YEMENI MEDIA: Yemeni media broadcast footage showing what they said was the shooting down of an American drone by a surface-to-air missile.
Yemeni media broadcast footage showing the shooting down of an American drone by a surface-to-air missile fired by Ansarallah. pic.twitter.com/StcDeOwbIA
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 19, 2025
Israel Demolished 600 Houses in Jenin
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli army demolished about 600 houses in the Jenin camp in the northern West Bank since the beginning of its aggression against the city.
Israeli Raid on West of Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeting agricultural land in the northern areas west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Forces Storm Beit Furik Town East of Nablus in the West Bank
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces are storming Beit Furik town east of Nablus in the West Bank.
US Targets Sana'a with High-Explosive Bombs
YEMENI MEDIA: Yemeni media reported that US airstrikes targeted the capital Sana’a with high-explosive bombs.
