LIVE BLOG: US Strikes Yemen | Death, Injury in Ongoing Israeli Massacres in Gaza – Day 561

April 19, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Yemeni media reported that US warplanes carried out airstrikes on the capital, Sana’a, using high-explosive bombs, causing significant damage.

At the same time, Israeli forces continued their relentless bombardment of Gaza, killing and injuring scores of Palestinians in multiple areas across the Strip.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 51,065 Palestinians and injured 116,505 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Sat, Apr 19, 3:44 PM (Palestine Time)

41 Killed in Israeli Raids on Gaza Strip Since Dawn Today

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 41 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids on various areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

Sat, Apr 19, 3:44 PM (Palestine Time)

Injuries in Israeli Drone Strike on Mawasi Khan Yunis Area

AL-JAZEERA: Injuries were reported among Palestinians following an Israeli drone strike on the Mawasi area west of Khan Yunis city.

Sat, Apr 19, 3:44 PM (Palestine Time)

No Bakeries in Gaza, No Fuel for Cooking

UN OCHA:

We were forced to close bakeries, and there is no fuel for cooking.

Water supplies are falling sharply, and food stocks are about to run out.

Sat, Apr 19, 3:44 PM (Palestine Time)

Sat, Apr 19, 12:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Sat, Apr 19, 12:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed and Injuries in Bombing of Nuseirat Camp

AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were killed and injured following Israeli aircraft bombing citizens in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Sat, Apr 19, 12:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Families of Israeli Prisoners Call for Mass Demonstrations

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Families of Israeli Prisoners Forum called for participation in mass demonstrations in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and dozens of locations this evening.

Sat, Apr 19, 12:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed and Injuries in Israeli Bombing of Al-Bureij Camp

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others injured in an Israeli bombing of a group of Palestinians in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Sat, Apr 19, 12:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed and and Injuries in Bombing North of Deir al-Balah City

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing of the Al-Masdar area north of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.

Sat, Apr 19, 12:17 PM (Palestine Time)

64 Killed in Gaza Since Dawn on Friday

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 64 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since dawn on Friday.

Sat, Apr 19, 12:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed and Injured in Bombing of House West of Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: One Palestinian was killed and 15 injured, mostly children, as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a house west of the Khan Younis camp in the southern Gaza Strip.

 

Sat, Apr 19, 12:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Ansarallah Releases Footage of Shooting Down American Drone

YEMENI MEDIA: Yemeni media broadcast footage showing what they said was the shooting down of an American drone by a surface-to-air missile.

Sat, Apr 19, 12:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Demolished 600 Houses in Jenin

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli army demolished about 600 houses in the Jenin camp in the northern West Bank since the beginning of its aggression against the city.

Sat, Apr 19, 12:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid on West of Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeting agricultural land in the northern areas west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sat, Apr 19, 12:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid Targets Agricultural Land in Northern Areas West of Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: an Israeli raid targeted agricultural land in the northern areas west of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Sat, Apr 19, 12:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Storm Beit Furik Town East of Nablus in the West Bank

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces are storming Beit Furik town east of Nablus in the West Bank.

Sat, Apr 19, 12:23 AM (Palestine Time)

US Targets Sana'a with High-Explosive Bombs

YEMENI MEDIA: Yemeni media reported that US airstrikes targeted the capital Sana’a with high-explosive bombs.

