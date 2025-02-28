By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli military investigation reveals critical failures in the October 7 attack, deepening the political crisis within Israel and igniting calls for accountability.

An internal investigation by the Israeli occupation army into the events of October 7, 2023, concluded that the army had experienced a “complete failure” in preventing the large-scale Palestinian resistance operation that targeted Israeli military sites and settlements surrounding Gaza.

The findings — which were made public on Wednesday — acknowledged significant lapses in intelligence, preparedness, and response, further deepening the ongoing political crisis within Israel.

According to Al-Jazeera, the report triggered a wave of political controversy, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressing fury over the army’s decision to release the findings before presenting them to him.

Netanyahu, who has faced mounting criticism over his handling of the war on Gaza, rejected any calls to step down or take responsibility for the security collapse, saying he would only respond to the report after the war.

‘Full Responsibility’

Outgoing Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, however, took a different stance, admitting the army’s failures and declaring that he bore “full responsibility” for what happened on October 7.

“My responsibility is mine, I was the military commander on October 7. I have my responsibility and I also have all of your responsibility,” Halevi said, according to Israeli media.

The partially published investigation reportedly reveals a series of critical failures, including the army’s inability to anticipate the operation despite multiple warning signs.

According to the finding, the Israeli Military Intelligence had dismissed the possibility of a large-scale attack by the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, concluding that the resistance groups were “neither interested nor preparing for a large-scale war”.

The investigation also reportedly found that the Gaza Division — the military unit responsible for the area — was vastly outnumbered in the first hours of the battle, allowing Palestinian fighters to seize control of military sites and several nearby settlements.

The report estimated that around 5,000 fighters participated in the operation, launched in three successive waves. The first wave included over 1,000 members of Hamas’ elite units who crossed the border under the cover of heavy rocket fire.

The second wave involved about 2,000 fighters, while hundreds of others crossed later alongside thousands of Palestinian civilians who entered settlements and nearby areas.

‘Overconfidence’

Israeli military officials admitted that the army had been “overconfident” in its capabilities and relied heavily on the belief that the high-tech border fence would thwart any infiltration attempts.

The investigation also revealed that most Israeli Air Force officers were on vacation during the attack, further hampering the army’s ability to respond quickly.

In the maritime arena, the report highlighted a significant failure by the Israeli navy to prevent Hamas fighters from reaching the Zikim beach, north of Gaza. Despite receiving warnings hours before the attack, the navy failed to reinforce its presence along the coast.

When Qassam fighters approached the beach in boats, Israeli forces fled the scene, leading to the killing of 17 Israelis.

The political fallout from the report was swift. Former Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz called for an independent commission of inquiry, while opposition leader Yair Lapid accused Netanyahu’s government of evading responsibility.

‘Cowardly, Failed Group’

“The army is showing courage and integrity, and is investigating itself without any attempt to cover up or evade its responsibility,” Lapid wrote on X.

“It is time for the cowardly, failed group called the Israeli government to do the same,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said the report demonstrated the superiority of Palestinian willpower over Israel’s military machine.

“The investigations confirm the superiority of the Palestinian will over the entire Israeli military machine,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said.

“The arrogance of the Zionist colonizer prevents it from seeing the truth of this great people who seek to wrest their freedom and independence.”

The October 7 operation — dubbed Al-Aqsa Flood by Hamas — has been described as one of the most significant setbacks in Israel’s military history.

The latest findings come as the Israeli army faces growing pressure over its failure to achieve its declared goals in Gaza, where its relentless bombing campaign has killed more than 29,000 Palestinians and displaced the majority of the population.

