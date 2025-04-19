Airstrikes by US Aircraft Hit Sanaa and Northern Yemen, Civilian Toll Mounts

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The US airstrikes on Yemen continue, hitting strategic targets in Sanaa, Al-Jawf, and Saada, with deadly consequences, while Yemeni authorities report significant casualties and damage to infrastructure.

On Friday evening, US aircraft launched new airstrikes in Yemen, targeting the capital, Sanaa, as well as the northern governorates of Al-Jawf and Saada, according to Yemeni media. This follows a series of airstrikes that claimed the lives of at least 80 civilians.

Yemen’s Al Masirah TV reported that US aircraft conducted several airstrikes in the Al Hafa area in the Al Sab’een district of central Sanaa, as well as six additional strikes in the Bani Hashish district of the capital.

Later, the channel reported that four US airstrikes hit the Bart al-Anan and Khab wa al-Sha’af districts in Al-Jawf governorate, and three more targeted Sa’dah.

A ballistic missile was launched from Yemen toward Israel, triggering sirens across central Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/C11zZ74TqL — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 18, 2025

The Ansarallah channel did not specify the exact targets of the airstrikes, nor did it provide information on whether there were casualties. The US government has yet to release an official statement on these latest strikes.

This comes one day after US airstrikes on Ras Issa port in Hodeidah province on Thursday evening, which resulted in the deaths of 80 people and injuries to 150 others, including port workers, employees, and paramedics who rushed to assist, according to initial reports from Yemeni authorities.

Washington, for its part, stated that the airstrikes targeted the fuel platform at the Ansarallah-controlled port of Ras Isa in an effort to weaken the group’s economic capabilities.

Between March 15 and April 18, hundreds of US airstrikes targeted Yemen, resulting in 205 civilian deaths and 406 injuries, the majority of whom were children and women, according to Yemeni officials. These figures do not include casualties among Ansarallah forces.

The latest round of airstrikes comes after US President Donald Trump ordered a large-scale offensive against the Ansarallah group, following a threat to eliminate them entirely.

Yemeni media broadcast footage showing the shooting down of an American drone by a surface-to-air missile fired by Ansarallah. pic.twitter.com/StcDeOwbIA — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 19, 2025

Despite the threats, the Ansarallah group continued its attacks, bombing Israeli sites and ships in the Red Sea bound for Israel in response to Israel’s renewed attacks on Gaza, which resumed on March 18.

Ongoing Gaza Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA, Al-Masirah)