By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“By not stopping arms sales to Israel, the UK is in danger of being complicit in the killing of innocent civilians.”

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf has reiterated his appeal to the UK government to suspend arms sales to Israel, this time following the killings of seven aid workers in an Israeli air strike.

“The civilian death toll is intolerable, as is the killing of humanitarian workers who deliver vital aid to Palestinians facing starvation and violence at the hands of this Israeli government,” Yousaf said in a letter addressed to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on Wednesday.

Yousaf highlighted that he first called for a ban on arms sales in a letter dated February 23, to the UK government, “given the risk of increasing bloodshed caused by Israel’s threat to carry out a ground offensive into Rafah.”

“I note that I have yet to receive a response and you have taken no such action, despite the death-toll continuing to increase,” the letter stated.

He pointed out that “the latest tragedy” which saw three British aid workers killed amongst others by an Israeli air strike on a World Central Kitchen convoy, “has caused global outrage.”

“I note your public statement calling for an immediate investigation, however over 190 humanitarian workers have died in Gaza since the beginning of the conflict, with no end in sight, no accountability, and little or no sign of Israel paying heed to the International Court of Justice’s ruling or the recent United Nations Security Council Resolution.”

‘Hold Israel Accountable’

Yousaf added “In spite of this, the UK Government continue to allow British-based companies to arm Israel despite the fact that Israel has killed children, women, aid workers and bombed hospitals, schools and refugee camps.”

He said that although he has “repeatedly” said that “Israel has the right to defend itself”, he believes “however, that Israel’s actions have long since gone beyond a legitimate response.”

“Enough is enough. The Israeli Government must be held to account,” Yousaf stressed.

Israel has admitted to the killings of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling it “a tragic event in which our forces unintentionally harmed non-combatants,” and adding “This happens in war.”

The WCK called the tragedy “a military attack that involved multiple strikes and targeted three” of the organization’s vehicles.

Despite coordinating movements with the Israeli military, WCK said the convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse (in central Gaza), where the team had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza on the maritime route.

“All three vehicles were carrying civilians; they were marked as WCK vehicles; and their movements were in full compliance with Israeli authorities, who were aware of their itinerary, route, and humanitarian mission,” the NGO said.

Over 33,000 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,037 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,668 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in the enclave.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)