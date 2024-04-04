GAZA LIVE BLOG: Khamenei: You Shall Regret | Death Toll Crosses 33,000 | Israel Prepares for Iranian Response – Day 181

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei threatened Israel in a tweet in Hebrew, while Tel Aviv activated the GPS anti-jamming technology in preparation for an Iranian response. The death toll crossed 33,000 in Gaza as Israel carried out six massacres in the last 24 hours, killing 62 people and wounding 91 more. The United States reportedly expressed their frustration to Israel but US officials said Washington will not change its policy. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,975 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,577 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Thursday, April 4, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Shin Bet arrests a cell that planned to assassinate Ben Gvir.

CALCALIST: 28 Israeli businessmen and economic leaders submitted a petition to the Supreme Court to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation aircraft launched a raid on the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

CHANNEL 14: Isreali Minister Shlomo Karen said that this is perhaps the most difficult war Israel has fought in its history.

Thursday, April 4, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced in a statement the suspension of granting leave to combat units in the army after a security assessment meeting of the situation in the region.

Thursday, April 4, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 33,037 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,668 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH: Israel illegally attacked a building and killed dozens of civilians on October 31. Governments should suspend arms transfers to Israel, and support the International Criminal Court investigation into Palestine.

Thursday, April 4, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

HAARETZ (quoting a doctor): Israeli authorities are committing legal violations in a secret prison in the Negev desert where prisoners from Gaza are being held.

KAN: Israel activated the GPS anti-jamming technology in preparation for the Iranian response.

KAN: A group of American Jews called on Biden to free captives held by Hamas.

CYPRUS FM: Cyprus demands a prompt and comprehensive investigation into the killing of aid workers.

Thursday, April 4, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

LE MONDE: There is no truth about finding beheaded children in the Kfar Azza settlement or elsewhere.

WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN: We call for an independent investigation into the Israeli army strikes that killed 7 members of our team.

Thursday, April 4, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

LAPID: Everything is collapsing and all options before Israel are bad.

AUSTRALIAN PM: The killing of an Australian aid worker in Gaza is unacceptable.

Thursday, April 4, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

CANADIAN PM: is obligated to ensure the safety of aid workers and the world deserves an explanation regarding what happened in Gaza.

Thursday, April 4, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

PENTAGON: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stressed in a call with his Israeli counterpart the need to take concrete steps to protect relief workers and civilians in Gaza.

IRANIAN LEADER KHAMENEI: “We will make the Zionists regret the crime of attacking the Iranian consulate in Damascus.”

AL-JAZEERA: intense gunfire from Israeli vehicles penetrating the northern central governorate of the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, April 4, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

US OFFICIAL TO CNN: Biden is frustrated, but there is no shift in our policy towards Israel.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian woman was martyred and others were injured as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the El Geneina neighborhood, east of Rafah.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery and air strikes are currently targeting the eastern area of ​​the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Thursday, April 4, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We bombed a vital target in Ashdod.

Thursday, April 4, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

NBC (Citing US officials): Tensions prevailed in a meeting on Monday between US and Israeli officials over Rafah.

