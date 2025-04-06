‘Consequences are Dire’ – Israel Cuts 70% of Gaza’s Water Supply 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“If the flow of water from Mekorot is not restored soon, Gaza will face a full-blown water crisis.”

The Israeli army on Saturday halted the flow of water from Israeli company Mekorot to the Gaza Strip, effectively cutting off 70 percent of the enclave’s total water supply.

According to Gaza municipality spokesperson Hosni Mehanna, the disconnection affects the main pipeline located in the Shujaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, where Israeli forces have been conducting a military operation since Thursday, the Anadolu news agency reported.

“The reasons behind the interruption remain unclear, but we are coordinating with international organizations to inspect whether the pipeline was damaged due to the heavy Israeli bombardment in the area,” Mehanna told Anadolu.

‘Direct Military Activity’

He added that the stoppage may have either been caused by direct military activity or may have stemmed from a deliberate political decision by Israeli authorities.

“Regardless of the cause, the consequences are dire. If the flow of water from Mekorot is not restored soon, Gaza will face a full-blown water crisis,” Mehanna warned.

On March 1, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a full blockade on all humanitarian aid into the enclave, including water, food and fuel. It followed the end of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement that took effect in January.

Israel has since resumed its genocidal assault on the enclave with massive airstrikes across the Strip.

Warnings from UNICEF

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned on Saturday that the blockade of humanitarian aid “is having terrible consequences for one million children” in the enclave.

“UNICEF has thousands of pallets of aid waiting to enter the Gaza Strip,” UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Edouard Beigbeder said in a statement.

“Most of this aid is lifesaving – yet instead of saving lives, it is sitting in storage. It must be allowed in immediately. This is not a choice or charity; it is an obligation under international law,” Beigbeder stressed.

During the ceasefire, UNICEF began repairing critical wells and water points to increase the availability of safe drinking water, the statement noted.

With the ceasefire collapsed, many remain unrepaired or are at risk of further damage, the UN agency said.

Power Cuts

In the north, UNICEF said, “families now rely entirely on water trucking,” while in central and southern areas, power cuts to the southern desalination plant have slashed water production by 85 per cent, and the main water pipeline has been damaged and cannot be accessed for repairs.

“Drinking water access for 1 million people, including 400,000 children, has plunged from 16 litres per person per day to just six,” the organization said.

“If fuel runs out in the coming weeks, this could drop below 4 liters, forcing families to use unsafe water and increasing the risk of disease outbreaks, particularly among children,” it warned.

Ongoing Genocidal Assault

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While numerous countries and human rights groups have condemned the violations, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

