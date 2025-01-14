By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Yemeni Armed Forces launch a missile strike on Israel’s Ministry of Security in Tel Aviv, marking the third such attack within 12 hours.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have launched a strategic operation, targeting the Israeli Ministry of Security (Ministry of Public Security or Misrad Ha-Bitachon Ha-Tzibur – PC) in Tel Aviv with a hypersonic ballistic missile, ‘Palestine 2.’

This operation marks the third such strike within 12 hours, signaling a significant escalation in Yemen’s military response to Israeli actions.

According to an official statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces, which is affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, the missile successfully reached its target, with Israeli interception systems failing to stop it.

The attack is framed as a direct retaliation for Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza and is part of Yemen’s broader support for the Palestinian cause.

The Yemeni military described the strike as “a victory for the oppressed Palestinian people and their fighters,” responding to the massacres in Gaza. The operation is also part of what Yemen calls the “fifth phase of support in the Battle of the Promised Conquest” against Israeli aggression.

🚀💥 Yemeni Armed Forces struck the so-called Israeli Ministry of Defense in occupied Jaffa (Tel Aviv) with a Palestine 2 hypersonic missile, evading all defenses. The third blow in just 12 hours. 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/TjMmFdANp5 — Mohamad Al Shami محمد الشامي 🇾🇪🇵🇸 (@mamashami) January 14, 2025

In its statement, the Yemeni Armed Forces made it clear that they would continue military operations against Israel until the blockade on Gaza is lifted and the genocide ends. They reiterated their commitment to fulfilling their “religious, ethical, and humanitarian duties” toward the Palestinian people, regardless of the consequences.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military confirmed the activation of air defense sirens in several areas throughout the country due to the missile launched from Yemen.

A spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that several attempts were made to intercept the missile, but they were unsuccessful.

Emergency services also reported that 11 Israeli settlers were injured while fleeing to shelters.

“This latest operation highlights Yemen’s increasing involvement in the broader resistance against Israeli actions in Palestine,” Al Mayadeen news network reported, adding that the “strike also serves as a reminder of Yemen’s ongoing support for the Palestinian struggle for justice and freedom.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)