Conservative MP Says UK Will Outlaw BDS ‘in Following Months’ (VIDEO)

UK lawmaker Robert Jenrick said that legislation would be passed to outlaw Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, Israeli media reported.

The comments were made at the Leadership Dialogue Institute (LDI), described on its website as a ‘private diplomatic channel’ to strengthen ties between the UK, Israel and Australia, according to the Jerusalem Post.

MUST WATCH: Tory MP Robert Jenrick reassuring pro-Israel activists that UK gov. is "beating back" BDS, aims to totally outlaw anti-Israel boycott campaign in 2022.#BDS @RobertJenrick @PressTV pic.twitter.com/1qYa8N0iDa — Robert Carter (@Bob_cart124) December 17, 2021

Former housing minister Jenrick was participating in an event covering the pandemic, Israeli technology and antisemitism, at a ‘conversation’ titled “Why Do So Many People Hate Jews?”

He said: “In the following months, we will be working to outlaw BDS in the UK.”

He continued by saying he felt like BDS wasn’t being “beaten back”.

He added: “There is no political party in the UK that would support BDS today and [supporting BDS] is becoming much more of a fringe activity.”

Tory MP Robert Jenrick is trying to criminalise the #BDS movement in Britain — good luck with that; boycotting israeli produce is a choice https://t.co/hKREfNobGd — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) December 16, 2021

The meeting was chaired by former chair of Labour Friends of Israel and ex-MP for Enfield North, and featured Likud MK Avi Dichter.

This comes after London City University were threatened with legal action by UK Lawyers for Israel, after the student union voted overwhelmingly to back BDS at the university.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)