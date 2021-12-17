WATCH: Jewish Settlers Brutally Attack Palestinian Villagers Near Nablus

Several Palestinian villagers sustained wounds and fractures early Friday in a settler attack against the village of Qaryout, south of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official who monitors Israeli colonial activities in the northern West Bank, told WAFA that Jewish settlers attacked many houses in the northern West Bank town, causing damage and injuring many villagers.

The casualties were rushed to several hospitals in Nablus for treatment.

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian homes southeast of Nablus overnight. This is Wael Miqbel home in Qaryout, his car was smashed, he was severely beaten and transferred to hospital. pic.twitter.com/CBTBGdTqF3 — Rania Zabaneh (@RZabaneh) December 17, 2021

Daghlas added that the assailants attempted to kidnap a man, but the town residents rushed to his aid and succeeded in freeing him before the assailants fled the scene.

He cautioned against a serious escalation of settler attacks against the Palestinians and their property, particularly in villages close to encroaching settlements, and called on villagers to remain alert.

🇵🇸#Palestine | Huge damage caused by Israeli settlers after attacking a Palestinian home in Qaryout village, to the eas of Nablus, pre dawn today. A Palestinian man is seriously injured in the attack. pic.twitter.com/c9JlYVgUeM — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) December 17, 2021

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Settler violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

There are over 600,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)