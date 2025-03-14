‘Contempt’ for Palestinian Lives – Belgian MEP Slams ‘Hypocritical Europe’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Botenga slammed Polish Minister for European Affairs Adam Szlapka and others for laughing and joking during the plenary session on Tuesday.

Belgian MEP Marc Botenga has denounced what he termed the hypocrisy of Europe over universal human rights following a European Parliament session regarding Gaza’s humanitarian situation during which some members were laughing and joking.

“It shows how hypocritical Europe is when it speaks of ‘universal human rights’,” Botenga told the Anadolu news agency on Thursday.

During the debate on the humanitarian situation in Gaza in the European Parliament, Minister @adamSzlapka, representing the Council of the 🇪🇺, joked and laughed. Several times. What contempt for Palestinian lives. A clear illustration of European complicity in Israeli crimes. pic.twitter.com/crMkixCrYR — Marc Botenga MEP (@BotengaM) March 13, 2025

“Such disdain for human life, for Palestinians as human beings, is an absolute scandal,” Botenga said, adding that Szlapka and his colleague should be “deeply ashamed” and apologize.

‘Stop Laughing’

In a video shared on social media, Botenga addresses the council, saying “First of all, can I ask the Council to stop laughing?”

“You were laughing while we were talking about the deaths of I don’t know how many Palestinians and a population which is starving.”

“It is not funny. Palestinians are human beings too. You should be ashamed. And that’s what’s so characteristic of the European Union today. A contempt for the lives of Palestinians,” he said.

He said it was discussed that “‘the situation in Gaza is worsening’ without mentioning why it is getting worse.”

“And why is it getting worse? Because Israel blocks all humanitarian aid, all food and even electricity,” the MEP continued.

“Without electricity, no desalination of water, so no drinkable water…and you are laughing!” he stressed.

‘European Complicity’

“So today, this European complicity and lack of respect for the lives of the Palestinians must come to an end, because there will be a high price to pay. I promise you that,” Botenga emphasized.

Over 48,500 people have been killed, mostly women and children, in Israel’s genocidal onslaught on Gaza since October 2023. The assault was paused under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal, which took effect on January 19.

Israel is facing a case of genocide brought by South Africa and supported by numerous other countries at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its military operations on the enclave.

In November last year, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

(PC, Anadolu)