Coronavirus: Gaza Resumes Screening after Receiving Test Kits from WHO

December 8, 2020 Blog, News
Palestinian medics in Gaza city convert an empty mosque into a COVID-19 testing center.(Photo: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)

Less than 24 hours after Gaza’s medical facilities ran out of coronavirus testing kits, including swaps, the besieged sea enclave tonight received a new supply of urgently needed kits provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WHO provided Gaza with 19,500 swaps, which reached the enclave through the Israeli-run Beit Hanoun crossing. The supply will last for only eight days.

Health officials in Gaza have warned today that without the kits, they will not be able to monitor the health situation in the crowded enclave, which has seen a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in recent weeks.

With 10647 currently active cases in the Gaza Strip, hospitals that were once overwhelmed by gunshot wounds and amputations are now gearing up for a very different challenge in a densely populated, coastal enclave of two million Palestinians, many living in refugee camps.

“The truth is, no amount of ‘preparedness’ in Gaza – or, frankly, anywhere in occupied Palestine – can stop the spread of the Coronavirus,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud wrote in a recent article. 

“What is needed is a fundamental and structural change that would emancipate the Palestinian healthcare system from the horrific impact of the Israeli occupation and the Israeli government’s policies of perpetual siege and politically-imposed ‘quarantines’ – also known as apartheid,” Baroud added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

