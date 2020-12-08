Reports: Hanan Ashrawi Resigns from PLO Committee over Resumption of Coordination with Israel

Hanan Ashrawi has resigned from the Palestinian Liberation Organisation’s Executive Committee in protest at Ramallah’s decision to resume security coordination with Israel, sources have told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

Dr. Ashrawi, a veteran legislator who has taken part in negotiations with Israel, submitted her resignation from the PLO’s executive committee to Palestinian Authority’s President Mahmoud Abbas sometime in “the past few days”.

Unconfirmed reports of Hanan Ashrawi’s resignation from the #PLO Executive Committee in protest of the PA’s return to "security coordination” with the #Israeli Occupation. Is it me or is she some 30 years late?! pic.twitter.com/uxqAbT6mjm — Maha Rezeq – مها رزق (@Maha_Rezeq) December 7, 2020

The sources, who chose to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to speak to media, said it was not immediately clear whether President Abbas had accepted Dr. Ashrawi’s resignation.

“It appears that Ashrawi is angry at where things are right now,” said the sources, referring to the Palestinian leadership’s decision last month to restore coordination with Israel.

The PA had suspended with Israel in May over its plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

via @PerilofAfrica #News Top PLO official Hanan Ashrawi resigns: Reports: Sources say her decision is in protest against Palestinian Authority's decision to resume coordination with Israel. https://t.co/R0SbNFMsA4 pic.twitter.com/ibYKjmKjoS — Martha Leah Nangalama (@mlnangalama) December 8, 2020

Dr. Ashrawi, who was unavailable for comment when reached for comment by Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, contracted Covid-19 in October, though this is not believed to be linked to her resignation.

Appointed to the PLO’s executive committee in 2007, Dr. Ashrawi, 74, is the PA’s highest-ranking female politician.

She is known for her independent views and support for non-violent resistance to the Israeli occupation. In 1994, she founded the Palestinian Independent Commission for Human Rights.

Last May, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced that the PA is canceling all agreements with Israel and the US, as a direct response to Israel’s annexation plans.

However, the PA resumed ‘coordination ties’ with Israel in November, after the United States had reportedly assured that Israel would respect the existing agreements with the Palestinians.

