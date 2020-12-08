Reports: Hanan Ashrawi Resigns from PLO Committee over Resumption of Coordination with Israel

December 8, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
PLO Executive Member, Hanan Ashrawi. (Photo: File)

Hanan Ashrawi has resigned from the Palestinian Liberation Organisation’s Executive Committee in protest at Ramallah’s decision to resume security coordination with Israel, sources have told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

Dr. Ashrawi, a veteran legislator who has taken part in negotiations with Israel, submitted her resignation from the PLO’s executive committee to Palestinian Authority’s President Mahmoud Abbas sometime in “the past few days”.

The sources, who chose to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to speak to media, said it was not immediately clear whether President Abbas had accepted Dr. Ashrawi’s resignation.

“It appears that Ashrawi is angry at where things are right now,” said the sources, referring to the Palestinian leadership’s decision last month to restore coordination with Israel.

The PA had suspended with Israel in May over its plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Dr. Ashrawi, who was unavailable for comment when reached for comment by Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, contracted Covid-19 in October, though this is not believed to be linked to her resignation.

Appointed to the PLO’s executive committee in 2007, Dr. Ashrawi, 74, is the PA’s highest-ranking female politician.

She is known for her independent views and support for non-violent resistance to the Israeli occupation. In 1994, she founded the Palestinian Independent Commission for Human Rights.

Last May, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced that the PA is canceling all agreements with Israel and the US, as a direct response to Israel’s annexation plans.

However, the PA resumed ‘coordination ties’ with Israel in November, after the United States had reportedly assured that Israel would respect the existing agreements with the Palestinians.

(Palestine Chronicle, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*