‘Court of Conscience’ – First Public Session of Gaza Tribunal Begins in Sarajevo

The Gaza Tribunal was formally launched in London in November 2024 by a coalition of academics, intellectuals, human rights advocates, and representatives from civil society organizations.

The first public session of the Gaza Tribunal, a civil society initiative serving as a “court of humanity and conscience”, will begin in Sarajevo on Monday.

“This landmark event represents a crucial step in the Tribunal’s mission to document alleged war crimes, address accountability gaps in the international justice system, and advocate for justice for Palestinians,” according to the Gaza Tribunal’s website.

MAY 26-29, SARAJEVO The Gaza Tribunal convenes its first Public Assembly in Sarajevo.

International University of Sarajevo

Led by Richard Falk, international law expert and former UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, the Gaza Tribunal aims to provide a platform for the “comprehensive examination of legal, ethical, and geopolitical dimensions” of the “ongoing crises” in the Gaza Strip “through the lens of international law and human rights,” according to a media statement.

The first “Public Assembly” will convene in Sarajevo from May 26-29, 2025, featuring four days of intensive sessions “including international law analysis, examination of geopolitical realities and institutional failures, historical and ethical perspectives, and the presentation of the Sarajevo Declaration.”

Key Topics and Speakers

The program will feature panel discussions with key speakers such as Israeli historian Professor Ilan Pappé and former UN human rights official Craig Mokhiber, as well as expert testimonies from human rights attorney and activist Noura Erakat and Nobel Peace Prize nominee and activist Professor Mazin Qumsiyeh.

MAY 26-29, SARAJEVO

The Gaza Tribunal convenes its first Public Assembly in Sarajevo, bringing together leading legal experts, human rights advocates, and witnesses for four days of groundbreaking proceedings. ⚖️ What to expect:

Expert testimonies on international law…

Topics to be covered include Nakba and Colonial Genocide, Patterns of Genocide, Political Economy of Genocide and Obliteration of Gaza, and Civilization and Weaponizing the Holocaust and Anti-Semitism.

The Palestine Chronicle’s Chief Editor, Ramzy Baroud, will speak on Sumud and Self-Determination: The Enduring Legacy Against Erasure. See the full programme here.

Investigative Reports, Testimonies

The Sarajevo event “marks a significant progression from the Tribunal’s previous preparatory meetings and strategic sessions held in London (February 2025), Istanbul (February 2025), and Alicante (May 2025).

Today’s testimonies at the #GazaTribunal of horrific and systematic torture perpetrated every day by the Israeli regime against defenseless Palestinian abductees reveals a level of cruelty that shocks even the most experienced human rights investigators. Every perpetrator must… — Craig Mokhiber (@CraigMokhiber) May 26, 2025

These earlier gatherings focused on procedural matters and strategic coordination to prepare for this public assembly, the website states.

The Sarajevo session will bring together the Tribunal’s Steering Committee, specialized Chambers, Advisory Policy Council, and expert witnesses for four days of public proceedings.

‘Jury of Conscience’

During this time, participants will review investigative reports, hear testimonies from witnesses and experts, and discuss a Draft Declaration—a comprehensive document intended to serve as a reference for accountability and prevention of similar situations globally.

I am honoured to be part of the @gazatribunal, which is convening its first public assembly today at the International University of Sarajevo. 30 years after the genocide of 8,000 Bosniaks in Srebenica, “their memory sharpens our purpose here today.” 🧵 Stream online:… https://t.co/0pHdAq9zAj pic.twitter.com/xDInnyMFYr — Heidi Matthews (@Heidi__Matthews) May 26, 2025

The Jury of Conscience, formed of approximately ten high-profile figures from diverse disciplines, ‘will evaluate the evidence presented by witnesses, experts, and Chamber reports, and issue a moral judgment.”

Final Hearings in Türkiye

After convening in Sarajevo, the Tribunal will conduct its final hearings in Istanbul, Türkiye, in October 2025, where a Jury of Conscience will unveil preliminary findings and rulings based on witness testimonies and accounts from Palestinians impacted by the conflict.

The Sarajevo proceedings will be live-streamed on the Gaza Tribunal YouTube channel, “making the historic assembly accessible to a global audience.”

The formation of the Gaza Tribunal reflects what its organizers describe as “growing frustration with the perceived constraints and delays in formal international justice systems,” including the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

While recognizing the ongoing investigations by these formal bodies, the Tribunal aims “to complement their work by focusing on the human impact of the conflict on Palestinian civilians.”

When States fail humanity, it is civil society that stands up, now for Palestinianians in Gaza through a People’s Tribunal, as it has for other victims of colonial wars of annexation and extermination. Guided by the indomitable Prof. Richard Falk.https://t.co/M8Gav8gkcn — UN Special Rapporteur on the right to housing (@adequatehousing) May 25, 2025

The website notes that the initiative “positions itself as a people’s tribunal addressing what it describes as gaps in international accountability systems,” working on a parallel track to formal legal proceedings while maintaining its independence.

Ongoing Assault on Gaza

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 53,000, wounding more than 122,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

At least 50 Palestinians were killed on Monday morning in two Israeli airstrikes that targeted a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City and a residential home in Jabaliya, northern Gaza. A medical source told Anadolu news Agency that the death toll from the strike on… pic.twitter.com/nZBETTKrCk — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 26, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

