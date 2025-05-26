Walla: 40,000 Fighters, Rocket Arsenal, and Tunnel Network Still Active in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

More than 19 months into the war, Israel admits Gaza’s resistance remains deeply entrenched—armed, organized, and unwilling to endanger civilians despite relentless assaults.

The Israeli newspaper Walla published a report on Monday detailing the Israeli military’s assessment of the situation in the Gaza Strip, more than 19 months into Israel’s ongoing war on the besieged territory.

According to the report, the Israeli military estimates that approximately 40,000 armed fighters still remain in Gaza, along with what it describes as an “extensive tunnel system,” particularly concentrated in Gaza City, Khan Yunis, and the central refugee camps.

These remarks come as Israel continues to carry out intensive bombing campaigns, ground incursions, and mass displacement operations across the Strip.

The report further stated that Hamas still possesses “hundreds of rockets” but is refraining from launching them out of concern for the civilian population—an admission that contradicts longstanding Israeli narratives that resistance groups indiscriminately endanger civilians.

The Israeli military also claims that the city of Khan Yunis has been entirely depopulated and that around 700,000 displaced Palestinians are now sheltering in the Mawasi area—conditions that human rights groups have described as “catastrophic” and “unlivable.”

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 53,000, wounding more than 122,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(The Palestine Chronicle)