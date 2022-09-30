Day without Phones: ‘Ya Hala’ Organizes Fun Day for Gaza Kids (PHOTOS)

September 30, 2022 Articles, Features, Images
Palestinian children from the ‘Ya Hala’ school participate in various sports activities on a day full of fun and entertainment.(Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

With Palestinian and international music playing in the background, dozens of Palestinian children from the ‘Ya Hala’ private school participated in various sports activities on a day full of fun and entertainment. 

The event was organized by the school and parents of the children with the declared aim of dedicating a day where children are kept away from electronic games, phones, and other digital devices. 

Medals were handed to the winners, while participation badges were given to all the children who took part in the event. 

The Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Gaza joined the fun and sent us these photos.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

