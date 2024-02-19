Death Toll Crosses 29,000 – On Day 136 Israel Kills Scores, Attacks Hospitals

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed and others injured on Monday during the Israeli military’s ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip for the 136th day in a row.

Israeli warplanes bombed at least three homes in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City, killing and injuring several citizens, in conjunction with artillery shelling of the same neighborhood, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In the Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of the city, warplanes bombed several homes, resulting in many injuries.

In the central areas of the Gaza Strip, Israeli warplanes and artillery bombed six homes, two of which were in Deir al-Balah, one in Nuseirat, another in Al-Zawaida, a house in al-Bureij and another in al-Maghazi, killing ten citizens and wounding scores more.

In the south of the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces continue military operations inside Nasser Medical Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, amidst shooting at everything in sight including medical staff and patients.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: There were casualties in an Israeli bombing on a house east of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/s2xAUJp4K6 pic.twitter.com/GnUvCqhcIm — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 19, 2024

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said that 136 patients are currently in the Nasser Hospital without electricity, water, food, oxygen, and treatment capabilities, amid Israel’s refusal to bring in humanitarian aid.

Israeli artillery also targeted the vicinity of Al Amal Hospital, while Israeli military vehicles also broke into the vicinity of the Algeria Specialized Hospital in Abasan, east of Khan Yunis.

In Rafah, homes in Khirbet Al-Adas the Al-Shaboura neighborhood in the center of the city were bombed, coinciding with the Israeli navy firing of shells near the tents of displaced people in the western area of the city, wounding a number of refugees.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,092 Palestinians have been killed, and 69,028 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 29,092 Palestinians have been killed, and 69,028 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/s2xAUJp4K6 pic.twitter.com/qvG2pEUCf2 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 19, 2024

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(WAFA, PC)