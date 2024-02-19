GAZA LIVE BLOG: Algerian Hospital Besieged | Arab Resistance Escalates | Knesset to Expel Member – Day 136

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel continued to pound Gaza and attack hospitals, this time surrounding the Algerian Specialized Hospital in Abasan, east of Khan Yunis. Resistance missiles reached Israel from Gaza and Lebanon, while the Ansarallah group in Yemen announced an operation against another British ship in the Gulf of Aden. The Israeli Knesset is ready to vote for the removal of the KM Ofer Kassif, because of his support of South Africa’s lawsuit in The Hague. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28,985 Palestinians have been killed, and 68,883 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Monday, February 19, 5:20 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The town of Mays al-Jabal in southern Lebanon was subjected to two Israeli raids.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Israeli site of Barkat Risha with appropriate weapons and achieved a direct hit.

LAPID: The Israeli government has lost the trust of the US and the international community.

UNICEF: Rafah is the most crowded place on earth.

NETANYAHU: We do not recognize the legitimacy of the Court of Justice’s discussion regarding the legality of the occupation.

SHEIKH SABRI: Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher Sheikh Ikrimah Sabri said that the decision to prevent Muslims from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque is invalid and conflicts with freedom of worship.

Monday, February 19, 4:00 pm (GMT+2)

PRCS: Material damage and a state of terror were caused by an Israeli bombing that targeted the vicinity of Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of 5 Palestinians were recovered following an Israeli bombing that targeted a group of citizens west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN: We will continue our efforts to release the detainees.

EU: The European Union announced the launch of a defensive mission in the Red Sea to ensure freedom of navigation and protect ships from Houthi attacks.

AL-JAZEERA: The European Union announced the launch of a defensive mission in the Red Sea to ensure freedom of navigation and protect ships from Houthi attacks.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted with two shells an Israeli force of 15 soldiers barricaded in a house west of Khan Yunis, killing and wounding its members.

REUTERS (quoting Israeli statement): The advisory opinion that the International Court of Justice will issue regarding the Palestinian territories will be harmful.

SMOTRICH: Encouraging the migration of Hamas supporters from Gaza is a political goal.

Monday, February 19, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We sniped two Israeli soldiers in Khan Yunis.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a group of Palestinians on Street 5, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Hospitals in northern Gaza are without electricity and the occupation prevents fuel.

Monday, February 19, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of 4 martyrs were transferred to Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital in the city of Rafah after an Israeli bombardment targeted them south of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

GERMAN GMNT’S SPOKESMAN: Germany is concerned about the possibility of an Israeli attack on Rafah.

REUTERS (citing Israeli Bureau of Statistics): The Israeli economy shrinks by 19.4% in the last quarter of 2023.

Monday, February 19, 1:15 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 136 patients are currently in Nasser Hospital without electricity, water, food, oxygen, and without treatment capabilities, amid the occupation’s refusal to bring in humanitarian aid.

ISRAELI FM: Brazilian President Lula da Silva is considered a “persona non grata” in Israel, after Silva’s statements yesterday, Sunday, that what Israel is doing in Gaza is genocide, likening its behavior to Hitler’s Nazi Germany.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 29,092 Palestinians have been killed, and 69,028 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 29,092 Palestinians have been killed, and 69,028 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/s2xAUJp4K6 pic.twitter.com/qvG2pEUCf2 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 19, 2024

PALESTINE’S LEGAL TEAM A THE ICJ: Israel refused to negotiate on the basis of UN resolutions.

PALESTINIAN FM: The genocide in Gaza is a result of Israel not being held accountable.

GAZA MUNICIPALITY: The Israeli occupation is destroying sanitation facilities in the city, which is “going through a serious disaster,” calling on international institutions to quickly intervene and limit the expansion of the disaster and the spread of diseases.

Monday, February 19, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

HAMAS: The occupation’s fabricated information aims to raise the collapsed morale of its army. The occupation’s failure to reach resistance leaders prompts it to claim fictitious achievements.

BORRELL: Most European countries will demand that Israel not carry out a military operation in Rafah.

Monday, February 19, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and its surroundings in the Upper Galilee on suspicion of infiltration from Lebanon.

PRCS: Fuel for generating electricity at Al Amal Hospital has dropped to a dangerous level.

IRANIAN FM: What is happening to the Palestinian people is genocide.

IRANIAN FM: What is happening to the Palestinian people is genocide. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/s2xAUJp4K6 pic.twitter.com/EXtUAvZWca — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 19, 2024

IRISH FM: The world is shocked by the level of inhumanity in Gaza.

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL: Israel must end its occupation of Palestine.

REUTERS (quoting Israeli and regional officials): Israel expects to continue large-scale operations in Gaza for another 6 to 8 weeks.

ANSARALLAH: We carried out an operation against a British ship in the Gulf of Aden.

Monday, February 19, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: There were casualties in an Israeli bombing on a house east of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli vehicles entered the vicinity of the Algeria Specialized Hospital in Abasan, east of Khan Yunis, amid clashes with the Resistance.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: There were casualties in an Israeli bombing on a house east of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/s2xAUJp4K6 pic.twitter.com/GnUvCqhcIm — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 19, 2024

Monday, February 19, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army announced the closure of 4 main road axes in Upper Galilee and the areas adjacent to the border with Lebanon.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Knesset will vote today on the proposal to remove member Ofer Kassif for supporting South Africa’s lawsuit in The Hague.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Sirens sounded in several locations around the Gaza Strip.

Monday, February 19, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army announced that one of its soldiers was killed in battles in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday.

Monday, February 19, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli aircraft launched a raid on Al-Jalaa Street in central Gaza City.

Monday, February 19, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

BRITISH NAVY: An accident occurred off the coast of the city of Mokha, western Yemen.

Yemen AnsarAllah 🔥🇾🇪 Targeted another ship last night.

The British ship's crew abandoned the ship. Yemenis leaving no stone unturned 🔻🚀💣 Yemen El Iman with Palestine 🔥🇵🇸🇾🇪🔥 pic.twitter.com/OLjM6dybko — Ivan Pain 🇵🇸 (@EagleMMAPain) February 19, 2024

Monday, February 19, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli security establishment warned that Al-Aqsa Mosque would unite Muslims against Israel on both sides of the Green Line.

Sunday, February 18, 11:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces arrested Dr. Nahed Abu Taima, director of the Surgical Hospital in the Nasser Complex in Khan Yunis.

(The Palestine Chronicle)