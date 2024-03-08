63 Women Killed in Gaza Every Day – Israel’s Genocide Continues

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinian civilians, including children, were killed or injured in a series of Israeli aerial or artillery attacks targeting various areas of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said in a statement on Friday that the Israeli army committed eight massacres, killing at least 78 people and wounding 104 more in the last 24 hours.

In the city of Deir el-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, at least nine Palestinians were killed and several others wounded following the Israeli bombardment of homes belonging to the Khattab and Al-Attar families, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

At least one person was killed and scores were injured, some critically, when Israeli occupation forces opened machine gunfire on civilians awaiting aid trucks near the Al-Nabulsi and Al-Kuwait roundabouts in Gaza City. The casualties were transported to the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

At least one civilian was killed and three others injured as a result of the Israeli bombardment of a home belonging to the Al-Attaout family in Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip.

In Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, an Israeli bombardment targeted a house belonging to the Abu Rezq family near the European Gaza Hospital, resulting in five injuries.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 30,878 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,402 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/PQoA8FyxSB pic.twitter.com/IiVdOQPhCy — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 8, 2024

International Women’s Day

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, UNRWA, said on International Women’s Day that the women of the Gaza Strip are still bearing heavy consequences of Israel’s genocidal war.

UNRWA reported that 63 women are killed daily in Gaza, including 37 mothers. For its part, the Gaza government media office said that at least 8,900 women have been killed in Gaza since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Strip.

Moreover, the Health Ministry said in a statement that the number of Palestinians killed as a result of starvation has risen to 20, including children.

Gaza Genocide Continues

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,878 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,402 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel carried out eight massacres against Palestinian civilians in the last 24 hours. 72 percent of the victims are women and children. US President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address that Washington intends to establish a temporary port to deliver aid by sea, but… pic.twitter.com/ZJk3HfjXlg — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 8, 2024

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(The Palestine Chronicle)